Artichoke and White Bean Pasta: Cooking With Chef G

Oh, the jarred artichoke! What a wondrous creation. I would eat these bottled beauties every day if I could. But, as one grows older and wiser, one realizes—to much dismay—that it is, indeed, dangerous to have too much of a good thing. So, when I allow myself a jar, it’s with both giddiness and caution that I ask myself: How can I best showcase these bleeding green hearts? This recipe comes from one such experiment, which, to much delight, turned out to be incredibly fruitful. Paired with a creamy white bean, fresh dill, and the bright punch of a whole lemon, this artichoke pasta will no doubt please all the palates it graces.
Ingredients
Serves 2
- 1 can artichoke hearts (preferably in olive oil)
- 1 can cannellini beans
- 3 cloves garlic
- 1 lemon, for both zest and juice
- 1 handful dill
- 1 teaspoon red pepper flakes
- Salt and pepper
- Pasta of choice (Rigatoni or anything tubular works best)
Instructions
- Bring a pot of salted water to a boil.
- Drain and rinse cannellini beans. Set aside.
- In a large saucepan, heat 2 tablespoons olive oil over medium heat (use oil from the jar if artichokes are oil-packed)
- Quarter the artichoke hearts into bite-sized pieces, and thinly slice three cloves of garlic.
- Add artichoke hearts to the pan and cook undisturbed for 2-3 minutes.
- Add in garlic and red pepper flakes, cooking for 1-2 minutes until fragrant.
- Turn heat to medium-low, and deglaze the pan with lemon juice.
- Add in cannellini beans, seasoning with salt and black pepper. Cook for another 3-4 minutes.
- When the pasta is cooked, add in lemon zest and chopped dill.
- Add cooked pasta to the mixture along with some reserved pasta water until the sauce becomes emulsified.
- Top with parmesan and some more fresh lemon zest and dill.
Gemmarosa Ryan can be reached at gryan@wesleyan.edu.