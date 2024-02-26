Here’s some good news about viewpoint diversity in the American academy! We think of our elite institutions as being populated by well-informed, thoughtful types, most of them from culturally rich backgrounds. There’s a worry that this may lead to a lack of viewpoint diversity, though: are our schools too lefty? At Harvard there is at least some diversity of perspective. The Harvard Undergraduate Palestine Solidarity Committee and the African American Resistance Organization recently saw fit to post a cartoon in which nooses around a black man and an Arab’s necks are being held by a hand with a Star of David, and the star has a $ sign on it. These groups do have faculty on board as well as students. Some of these people are, chronologically, grown-ups. It’s truly heart-warming to know that even in this bastion of knowledge and enlightenment, you can find utterly hateful ignorance and nonsense. And, uh, no, not too lefty. Not too lefty at all!

Eric Kuhn is a member of the class of 1979