You Thought I Was Feeling You? Nah, I’m Eating at Krust

Classically and completely booked during parents weekends, Krust has proved time and time again to be one of the most creative artisanal pizza spots near campus (check out the dive into Otto pizza in Chester in an article by Food Editor Lewis Woloch ’24). Serving as a more casual and less expensive option than its sister restaurant, OSA, Krust offers a similarly dynamic and ambitious menu at an accessible price point.

Collaborating with local Middletown interior designers, their philosophy of refined minimalism shines throughout the space. With considerate design choices like the two-hundred-year-old tobacco wood foundation, original tin ceiling, and touches of southern yellow pine, the space effortlessly conveys a warm, contemporary, and rustic environment that pays homage to its town. If you’re fortunate, you will be whisked away to be seated in the comforting, futuristic wooden cubes in the back corner.

Krust owners Rich Garcia and Kevin Wirtes present their vision for the restaurant in their 10-minute “Our Story” video on their website.

“We like the ever-changing challenge of fire,” the founders said. “There is a very intense, beautiful heat to cook the pizza.”

Taking the classical Neapolitan-style pie, Krust’s philosophy is built upon the simple idea of considering pizza as a sandwich: a refreshing and dynamic platform to showcase ingredients that people wouldn’t normally get on a pizza. Aside from its masterful brick-oven creations, Krust also prides itself on its identity as a bourbon bar. With an amazing whiskey selection, 12 rotating taps, and a handcrafted cocktail menu, no aspect of the dining experience is overlooked. Eating at Krust feels like a nostalgic experience, calling back to accumulated memories of special occasions, sharing food, and conversations amongst close friends and family.

Their pizza selection is expansive, to say the least. Separated into white and red pies, the menu offers timeless classic pies such as Margherita, Red, White, Classic Cheese, and Veg, but fulfills the promise of its modern twist in their more ambitious pies, all decorated with locally sourced seasonal ingredients.

If you go there, start with a light arugula salad and the burrata for the table. Lemon-coated baby arugula, pickled onions, and walnuts all combine to create a refreshing preview as the pies are tossed and blazed in the fire of a trillion suns, contrasting with the sunless winter in Middletown. Wood-fired cauliflower and luscious burrata-style mozzarella coat the forks as your housemates laugh over some deranged shared memory.

You kick back not one, but two Connecticut Cocktails—a Krust classic concoction of moonshine, ripe agave punch, agave mojito bar juice, lemon, and thyme. Suddenly, six beautifully crafted pies touch down. Personally, my table would order a healthy balance of traditional pies and new classics: Sweet and Spicy Roni, Dill Bacon and Ranch, Brussels, Shroom, Margherita, and White. While every newcomer is (understandably) terrified of the chaotic amalgamation of the ingredients in the Dill Bacon and Ranch, with a little bit of trust, your mind and palate may thank you for a new favorite.

As you feast, any notions of your stomach’s capacity disintegrate alongside the endless slices of pie. There are no leftovers at Krust Pizza and Bourbon Bar, but in the unlikely event that you crave more, the Nutella pizza is the perfect hazelnutty conclusion to put you into a warm food coma.

Atmosphere: Warm and minimal, mix of nostalgic and contemporary

Noise Level: Lively but not uncomfortably loud

Recommended Dishes:

Small Plates: Burrata, Arugula Salad, Wood Fired Cauliflower

Pies: Sweet and Spicy Roni, Dill Bacon and Ranch, Brussels, Shroom

Drinks: Anything with Bourbon (the staff is passionate and extremely knowledgeable), CT Cocktail. Kentucky Mule, Smoke on the Water, Whiskey Flight, or any of the local beers on draft (Thimble Island Triple Ghost IPA, Fire Hollow Local Bud, Bell’s Two Hearted)

Price: $$ ($20 per person)

Open: Wednesday to Saturday, 4 p.m.–10 p.m.

Reservations: Yes, essential on the weekends

