Reflections on “Arthur”: Finding Identity, Empathy, and Growth in a PBS Kids Classic

“Every day when you’re walking down the street

And everybody that you meet

Has an original point of view.”

For those of you who don’t recognize those lyrics, they are from the theme song of one of the most influential PBS Kids television series: “Arthur.” For me, “Arthur” sparked not only my ability to imagine a world outside the one I was living in, but also confronted the realities of the world I was beginning to grow up in. Through “Arthur,” I learned about Kwanzaa, climate change, unconventional family structures, and even, funnily enough, the Backstreet Boys. To me, Arthur is meaningful because each character represents a unique narrative, each with their own flaws, interests, and traditions.

First and foremost, Francine Frensky was the character I related to most, though I’m not a monkey. In a nutshell, Francine is a passionate athlete, reader, and Jewish female. No, I am not an athlete whatsoever, but I do relate to Francine’s constant determination and perseverance at whatever she puts her mind to–even if she does it with an attitude. Ultimately, seeing another Jewish girl on screen made me feel seen and honestly proud. Francine isn’t just any Jewish girl, though. From what I remember, she struggles with this identity at times.

In the episode “Is that Kosher,” Francine struggles with the idea of fasting on Yom Kippur, a holiday of repentance for the Jewish people. When she breaks the fast with a slice of pizza, she feels humiliated and perhaps dishonest to her Judaism. However, when she sees her grandmother eating a sandwich on that same day, her grandmother explains the principle of “pikuach nefesh,” which is a Hebrew phrase referring to the idea that preserving human life trumps all other duties. What I appreciate about this representation of Judaism in TV is that it doesn’t oversimplify this religion through showing its stereotypical traditions. It actually shows one of the more complicated principles of this religion, which has many nuances and interpretations. In short, Francine is my Jewish icon.

Furthermore, the show’s depiction of bullying can contribute positively to a child’s emotional and social well-being. In the episode “The Last Tough Customer,” we see Molly, a conventional bully, apologize for the behavior she has exhibited over the last few seasons of the show. The apology is complicated; she tries to explain why she started bullying, but does not make excuses to justify her behavior. The episode not only shows the deeper emotional consequences which bullying can have on others, but it also tries to understand and humanize the bully. This episode shows children that bullying is obviously wrong, but it also demonstrates that change is possible in people who have once hurt us. Children are able to learn that there aren’t just bullies and good guys in the world, but rather that people can grow and evolve emotionally.

When I have kids, I want them to watch “Arthur” in order to find their own character to relate to, find joy in, and root for. I firmly believe that the show opens discourse, perspectives, and laughs that families and schools can partake in. To me, “Arthur” represents the world that I want to live in—a world where people learn from their mistakes, confront challenges, ask questions, and have love and support all around them. As Ziggy Marley, the singer of the “Arthur” theme song, would say:

“What a wonderful kind of day,

If we can learn to work and play,

And get along with each other.”

