Pillow Talk: On Making a Sex Tape

Whether you need spice in your sex life or just want to be experimental, a sex tape could be an exciting thing to explore with a trusted partner. Dill and I recently watched the movie “Sex Tape” (2014), which follows a married couple named Jay (Jason Segel) and Annie (Cameron Diaz). In the hopes of reigniting their sexual spark, they decide to make a raunchy three-hour-long sex tape in which they try every position in “The Joy of Sex” by Alex Comfort. Although their sex tape ends up getting leaked, they enjoy making it and it reignites the fire in their sex lives.

Perhaps inspired by the film, I asked my partner if I could film us during sex, mainly to see what it looked like from a different angle. He said yes, so I whipped out my camera and recorded. The result was a haphazard and very jolty film that lasted no longer than a minute…but it was hot. After watching, we both decided to film another sex tape.

While I am merely a novice when it comes to the art of filming sex, I have been experimenting and finding a lot of pleasure in it. I am here to clue you into my rules for healthy sex-tape practices thus far.

A sex tape is by no means a necessary outlet for spicing up your sex life. Of course, there is always a risk in having naked videos of yourself in someone else’s possession if you do not intend to release them. That is why it is crucial to have a consent conversation with your partner, about both being filmed and the storage of the videos. Since my partner and I do not intend to release our nude photos and videos, we both keep them hidden and password-protected on our phones. This provides further protection from the possibility of others seeing them. You should never make a naked video with your partner without acknowledging the risk that someone may see it. Because of this, I always ensure my face is out of frame. This is a personal preference, but helps me feel comfortable with the idea of being filmed. You may opt to do as I have or employ other measures, like deleting the video after creating or watching it.

With all that aside, there are so many benefits to recording a sex tape. I do it because it turns me on. Especially if I am away from my partner, having naked videos of us is my favorite way to feel sexually connected. I prefer it over all other forms of distance sexual outlets (sexting, phone sex, etc.).

The act of filming is also enjoyable. In a culture that shames sexuality, there is a naughty and even voyeuristic feeling involved in filming your sex. This can not only increase the sexual stimuli during the act but prompt further feelings of connection with your partner. On top of that, watching a sex tape with someone you’re attracted to is undoubtedly the best porn you will ever watch. You can re-experience the pleasure, which can act as an instant aphrodisiac.

If you are interested in trying to make a sex tape, consider your intentions for the tape: do you wish to document the love and intimacy of your sex? Or want to fulfill a voyeuristic fantasy? Filming a sex tape can be a way for you to experiment with sexual visions and fantasies like never before. Have fun filming!

XOXO, Dill & Doe