Zoe’s Top 10 Valentine’s Day Romantic Comedies

There’s something special about sharing a movie experience with the people you’re close to: you can laugh, cry, and feel whatever it is you need to feel. This could serve as a quick and easy bonding moment for you and your partner—or you and your friends—as you celebrate Valentine’s Day. The list of movies below should have something for everyone, as I tried to broaden the Valentine’s Day genre to encapsulate many variations of romantic comedy. The list has adult animation, classic rom-coms, couple movies, Galentine’s Day movies, and more. Happy watching!

1. “The Notebook” (2004)

Available for streaming on Hulu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This movie is: bittersweet, romantic, and feel-good

Duration: 2h 1m

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Rachel McAdams, James Garner, Gena Rowlands, James Marsden, Joan Allen, Kevin Connolly, Tim Ivey

This movie is an oldie but a goodie, and one that you could watch with friends and/or your partner. This is one of my all-time favorite romantic movies, as it has a timeless love story that can be enjoyed for years to come. It is also one that I’ve watched about three or four times now, so I have full confidence that it will fulfill whatever Valentine’s Day romance cravings one might have. “The Notebook” is about two people who come from widely different backgrounds but realize they are the perfect fit for each other. I don’t want to spoil it for those who haven’t seen it, but I 100% recommend it. I haven’t met a single person who’s viewed this movie and disliked it.

2. “Someone Great” (2019)

Available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This movie is: bittersweet and romantic

Duration: 1h 32m

Cast: Gina Rodriguez, Brittany Snow, DeWanda Wise, LaKeith Stanfield, RuPaul Charles, Peter Vack, Alex Moffat, Rosario Dawson, Rebecca Naomi Jones, Jaboukie Young-White, Michelle Buteau, Questlove

This was a great movie! It’s about a woman going through a breakup with her (now ex) boyfriend of nine years. Throughout the movie, we get to see glimpses of their relationship, the good and the bad, while she’s surrounded by her two best friends, who have known her since college and throughout her relationship with her ex. It’s such a good movie because it’s realistic about how young relationships form, develop, and end. The plot is fun and relatable and makes you feel like you’re right there with Jenny (Gina Rodriguez) and her friends as they laugh and reminisce.

3. “La La Land” (2016)

Available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Musical

This movie is: romantic, bittersweet, and charming

Duration: 2h 8m

Cast: Ryan Gosling, Emma Stone

This movie was so good, it made me fall in love with the characters and their relationship–which is perfect for Valentine’s Day. I’m sure most of us have seen this movie because it was so popular when it was released, but it struck me as one that could be watched many times again. For those who haven’t watched it yet, it tells the story of two struggling artists in Los Angeles who fall in love and help each other pursue their dreams. This is a bittersweet movie as it makes you feel sad and happy for the characters at the same time. It is also a musical, so if you’re not into those, this isn’t the movie for you. However, they aren’t singing every second of the movie, and the plot is remarkably well done, so it should be a great watch even if you aren’t a die-hard musical fan!

4. “Silver Linings Playbook” (2012)



Available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy, Drama

This movie is: offbeat, emotional, and romantic

Duration: 2h 12m

Cast: Bradley Cooper, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert De Niro, Jacki Weaver, Chris Tucker, Anupam Kher, John Ortiz, Shea Whigham, Julia Stiles, Paul Herman

This movie pulls you in and makes you feel a myriad of emotions as you watch. It tells a story about two young individuals at a dark crossroads in their respective lives (Bradley Cooper and Jennifer Lawrence), who start to form and build a special relationship. It has such unique characters that make you fall in love with them and their relationship, and it’s clear to see that they truly understand one another, flaws and all. I will say that this movie does touch on some heavier topics and speaks a lot about mental health. Still, it emphasizes the positivity that can be found following a devastating life event through a new relationship with someone who gets you–a silver lining.

5. “Entergalactic” (2022)

Available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Adult Animation, Hip-Hop, Romance

This movie is: aesthetically pleasing, romantic, and vibey

Duration: 1h 34m

Cast: Scott Mescudi (Kid Cudi), Laura Harrier, Jaden Smith, Jessica Williams, Timothée Chalamet, Ty Dolla $ign, Macaulay Culkin, 070 Shake

This movie is really well done! The animation is fantastic. However, it does have some more mature moments, so, I wouldn’t recommend watching it with family or younger siblings. I deeply appreciated how it discusses the reality of falling in love with someone, and how the process can be really difficult. Life sometimes gets in the way, and you need to be vulnerable with that person. Also, all the music is done by Kid Cudi (whom I love) so if you enjoy his music as well, you’ll love this movie.

6. “Always Be My Maybe” (2019)

Available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This movie is: witty, irreverent, and romantic

Duration: 1h 42m

Cast: Ali Wong, Randall Park, James Saito, Michelle Buteau, Vivian Bang, Keanu Reeves, Susan Park, Daniel Dae Kim, Karan Soni, Charlyne Yi

“Always Be My Maybe” is a super heartwarming movie with a few sad moments, but all loose ends were tied up by the time the film finished. This movie is one of those classic romantic comedies that leave you with a happy feeling after you finish it. It tells the story of two childhood best friends growing apart and then rediscovering each other. I enjoyed this movie, especially because I like the actress, Ali Wong, who also starred in the Netflix series “Beef.” If you enjoyed her in that, you may also like her in this movie.

7. “Crazy, Stupid, Love” (2011)

Available for streaming on Hulu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This movie is: heartwarming, funny, and romantic

Duration: 1h 47m

Cast: Steve Carell, Ryan Gosling

This movie is another great romantic comedy for Valentine’s Day, as it tells the love stories of multiple couples at once—all at various stages of their lives. It reminds the viewer that love is possible for everyone at any stage in their lives as all the characters lead vastly different paths. If you also enjoy romantic movies that follow this plotline and make you laugh, this film will be very satisfying to watch. You could watch this movie with friends and/or your partner.

8. “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” (2003)

Available for streaming on Hulu

Genre: Romantic Comedy

This movie is: comedic, romantic, and feel-good

Duration: 1h 50m

Cast: Kate Hudson, Matthew McConaughey, Kathryn Hahn, Adam Goldberg, Thomas Lennon, Michael Michele, Shalom Harlow

This movie is a romantic comedy through and through. It has the right amount of romance and comedic relief to leave you in a positive mood after watching. It is also a classic early 2000s love story, so it has that comforting arc of enemies to lovers that we all love. This movie tells the story of a young, ambitious journalist (Kate Hudson), who is working on a new article called “How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days” so her magazine publisher will take her seriously. All it requires is her to get a guy (Matthew McConaughey) to break up with her in under ten days. However, the guy she’s eyeing for the article also has a bet with his friends that he can make a girl fall in love with him in under ten days. These respective plans are unbeknownst to the other as both of them spend time together as a couple. I love this movie because it’s a reliable romantic comedy that gives you what you want to see in a rom-com.

9. “Love At First Sight” (2023), available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Drama, Romantic Comedy

This movie is: swoon-worthy, heartfelt, and feel-good

Duration: 1h 31m

Cast: Haley Lu Richardson, Ben Hardy, Jameela Jamil, Rob Delaney, Sally Phillips, Dexter Fletcher, Tom Taylor

This movie is a cute romantic comedy that has one of those movie romance plots that always works out. It tells the story of two people who fall in love in a London airport but are separated and dismayed as they feel that they will never be reunited. However, by forces unknown (possibly soulmate magic), they’re drawn back together. This movie is a light-hearted, feel-good movie that would be enjoyable for couples and friends.

10. “The Perfect Find” (2023), available for streaming on Netflix

Genre: Romantic Comedy,

This movie is: feel-good and romantic

Duration: 1h 39m

Cast: Gabrielle Union, Keith Powers, Gina Torres, Aisha Hinds, D.B. Woodside, Janet Hubert, Alani “La La” Anthony

This movie is another feel-good romantic comedy. It tells the story of a young 22-year-old man (Keith Powers) with a Master’s Degree in film from the University of Southern California, who runs into a middle-aged woman (Gabrielle Union) who has already made a name for herself in the industry. However, she’s just getting out of a crazy situation with an ex of 10 years, and there are some significant barriers to her ability to pursue a new relationship, so it’s pretty forbidden. This movie was certainly interesting and may be good for a Galentine’s Day celebration.

I hope you enjoy the descriptions and find that one of these movies works to complete your celebration. Happy Valentine’s Day!

