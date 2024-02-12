Highlighting Black Athletes: Olu Oladitan ’24 Talks Representation, Team Bonding, and Current Season Goals

In the next segment of “Highlighting Black Athletes” we are featuring one of the players from the Wesleyan men’s basketball team, forward Olu Oladitan ’24. The Argus recently sat down with Oladitan to talk about his relationship with his teammates and the importance of representation for Black athletes. Oladitan, who made a name for himself in past games with opponents like Amherst, also talked about what it means for basketball to be in his life.

A: Can you talk about the formation of your team? What values do you guys want to instill in your team?

OO: Our team this year has a smaller senior class; it is just myself and Dylan Ward [’24] that make up the seniors, and we have our fifth-year senior, Steven Johnson [’23 M.A. ’24]. A lot of what we pride ourselves on has to do with putting the team first and coming in to work hard every day. We have a lot of talented players from top to bottom, so we all understand that everyone has to sacrifice for us to compete at a high level. As a team, we enjoy spending time off the court just as much as on the court. This past week, we all went bowling nearby and that was great seeing the guys have fun outside of Silloway [Gymnasium].

A: What does representation mean in sports, especially for Black athletes?

OO: I think particularly for Black athletes, representation in sports gives an opportunity to not only showcase their skills and talents on the court but also bridge connections to other athletes and build a network of peers that could benefit them once their basketball career is over.

A: How do you feel about the season and your team?

OO: Right now, we’re focused on the upcoming postseason and playing for a NESCAC Championship. Despite what our record might say, everyone is confident that we have the roster to win another NESCAC title and believes we’re more than capable of doing so. The team has stuck together through the season, and we are excited to play some of our best basketball in the next couple of weeks.

A: Can you give us a little insight into how and why you got into basketball and how it has affected your life since?

OO: I started playing basketball competitively in the eighth grade, and it has brought me so many different opportunities and connections. Through basketball, I was able to attend a four-year private boarding school in Massachusetts: the Brooks School. That was an experience that I’ll never forget, despite it getting cut short due to COVID-19. And then [head] coach [Joe] Reilly came to watch me at Brooks and a few Amateur Athletic Union [AAU] tournaments and I was fortunate enough to be recruited here at Wesleyan. I viewed basketball as a chance to expose myself to more vigorous academics and elevate my surroundings to end up at such a prestigious school as Wesleyan.

A: What made you believe that Wesleyan was the best school to support your academic and athletic needs?

OO: Being a NESCAC school, I knew I was getting the best of both worlds as far as challenging academics and a highly competitive basketball league, widely known as one of the best conferences in DIII.

A: What impact does basketball have on your mental health?

OO: Basketball has pushed me to be the best version of myself and [has taught me] to keep persevering even when things get tough. I think my mental health has improved over the years.

A: Can you talk about your favorite play of this or past seasons?

OO: Watching the buzzer sound on our home court when we won the NESCAC Championship against Williams in 2022.

A: What advice would you give to an athlete in high school looking to be recruited but does not know where to start?

OO: Attend as many camps as possible to give yourself the exposure you need to college coaches around the country.

A: Because it is Black History Month, I also want to ask, who is your favorite Black athlete and why?

OO: LeBron James because he has been one of the best players in the NBA for as long as I can remember, and a lot of his most memorable moments happened when I first began watching basketball more often.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Oluchi Chukwuemeka can be reached at ochukwuemeka@wesleyan.edu.