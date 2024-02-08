Highlighting Black Athletes: Serena Williams’ History in the Making

February is Black History Month and now more than ever we need to start recognizing the Black athletes who have paved the way for the rest of the athletic community. This gap in our coverage has motivated me to create a new segment in which each week during Black History Month 2024, yours truly will highlight a Black athlete; whether on this campus or in professional sports.

This week’s athlete is no stranger to the four letters G-O-A-T and not only has truly inspired Black women everywhere to go beyond what they thought was possible, but also has spoken out authentically about her relationship with success and identity.

So without further ado, let’s welcome Serena Williams!

Ok, so we actually couldn’t interview Serena Williams, so I hope a detailed rundown of her accomplishments, identity, and contributions to feminism will suffice.

Who Is Serena Williams?

To be honest, I shouldn’t have to ask this question. Even if you haven’t watched tennis a day in your life, you should still know about Serena Williams and her achievements. Making her professional debut at the age of 14, Williams revolutionized the way the sport of tennis is played and further revolutionized the way women were seen as athletes.

What Are Serena Williams’ Accomplishments?

Now, this is a list that can go on forever. Let’s see, does 23 Grand Slam singles titles ring a bell? Not to mention, this number was more than any woman during the Open Era of tennis at the time Williams hit the milestone. In addition to her endless list of victories in her singles career, Williams has had an equally successful doubles career: Serena and sister Venus Williams won 14 Grand Slam doubles titles and three doubles gold medals in the Olympics, which made Serena the second African American woman to win a Grand Slam title at 17 years old. Serena Williams can be categorized as one of the best athletes in the history of tennis (maybe even the world).

Serena Williams and Feminism

Serena Williams’ tendency to advocate for herself and others is often overlooked because of her well-deserved success as an athlete. As you read this article, I not only want you to take away Williams’s success as an athlete, but also her passion for helping others. Continuing to be a victim of misogyny and gender inequality in tennis, Williams does her best to give insight into how she deals with these respective problems and how she can help others feel safe and respected in their identities. When talking about feminism, Williams talks about how women “raise each other up” and that the “success of every woman should be the inspiration to another,” while also stating that it goes a long way for a woman to be “very courageous,” strong, and kind.

What Does Serena Williams Value?

While part of being an athlete is engaging with physicality, the other part can be engaging with a sense of self. Serena Williams constantly embodies this concept by continuing to be confident in her abilities and skills. One of the things that Williams states as a value in her life is family. When talking about family, Williams says, “family is first and that’s what matters the most.” Her love for her family “goes deeper than the tennis game.” We can also see that Williams values uniqueness and being authentic, commenting that she and her sister Venus were unapologetically themselves by not being afraid to wear braids and by not being “afraid to be Black in tennis.”

Serena Williams and Motherhood

One other thing that makes Serena Williams the GOAT is her willingness to give back and share the realities of not only being an athlete but a mother. Williams was never afraid to comment on the joys of motherhood, but also the changes in her body that she witnessed. In doing so, she made herself more relatable and authentic to mothers everywhere.

Fun Facts About Serena Williams!

Even though it may be hard to wrap your mind around, Serena Williams is just like the rest of us! She had a fairytale meet-cute with her husband Alex Ohanian in Rome, she loves tigers and dogs, and her favorite kitchen gadget is her toaster oven.

It is easy to see the work Williams has done for not only the athletic community but communities of Black women as well. With that being said, it never hurts to rewatch a couple of tennis matches to see the “GOAT” in action.

