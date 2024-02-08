Ecstatic Dance at Wesleyan: Where Movement Becomes a Language of Liberation

Picture yourself arriving at Lotus House on a Friday night. Upon entering, you receive a warm welcome from fellow enthusiasts of ecstatic dance. You step into the common room, which has been transformed into a cozy space with soft lighting. The dance leaders introduce you to the practice’s guidelines and underlying purpose before launching into a transformative experience where movement is the ultimate form of self-expression.

“[Ecstatic dance is] an authentic movement practice where individuals express themselves freely to music in a way that feels natural to them,” Liana Lansigan ’26 said.

Westatic Dance provides a non-judgmental and substance-free environment for individuals to explore their connection to themselves and others through movement. Through this improvisational practice, students are becoming part of a long tradition in human history.

“It feels very primal,” Maggie Leeming ’26 said. “It is a practice that has endured for thousands of years. That sense of comfort comes from returning to what we inherently understand: the act of movement.”

Nina Jakobson ’24, one of the founders of the group, explained that her familiarity with yoga dance (a trademarked term for ecstatic dance) was part of her inspiration to begin leading these sessions.

“I’ve always had a movement background, so I came to it very naturally,” Jakobson said. “Immediately, I realized this is something Wesleyan students would respond well to. When the semester started, I talked to Julie, the head of Mindful Wes, and with friends from Lotus House, we collectively decided to make this happen.”

Ecstatic dance stands apart from the unrehearsed dancing that people do at parties, where societal expectations shape the atmosphere and make dancers feel less free to express themselves.

“At parties, we’re there to dance, but also to talk, to drink, maybe to do drugs, and maybe to hook up,” Jakobson explained. “So there are social dynamics that are interwoven in a party, which creates a self-conscious environment.”

Jakobson pointed out that social pressures often lift during an ecstatic dance.

“We’re literally on the floor sometimes and doing really weird stuff just because we feel like it,” Jakobson said. “We connect through being silly, through taking risks and exploring.”

Ari Eaton ’24, a first-time participant in ecstatic dance, agreed that Westatic Dance is a perfect place to embrace weirdness.

“When I’m dancing, it’s easy to get in my head and tell myself that I’m not going with the music,” Eaton said. “But here, everyone’s doing little weird dances, and I left feeling much more comfortable with what I was doing.”

Participants also highlighted the importance of Westatic’s being free of substances.

“The idea is that you can reach a state of ecstasy with no substance at all, just through dancing and being with the community,” Lansigan explained.

This environment is especially important for participants who choose to abstain from substances and struggle to find places on campus where others do the same.

“I’m consistently substance-free, and [Westatic is] one of the only spaces on campus where you can come and have fun without feeling any pressure or the fear of missing out by not getting high or drunk,” Daniel Stein ’24 said.

An ecstatic dance session aims to ensure that all participants feel comfortable and safe, allowing them to move freely.

“We introduce ourselves to each other, and then we go over guidelines and consent to create a safe container,” Lansigan explained. “You’re free to do anything you want, whether that’s going crazy, lying down, or going outside—there are a lot of options. And then we talk about consent. You can leave a dance if you’re uncomfortable. There’s a strict no-photos, no-videos, and no-phones policy to eliminate distractions and ensure people stay present.”

To establish a liberated atmosphere for movement, the group works to ensure that people feel free not only from judgment but also from invasions of personal space without consent.

“You’re not afraid someone will hit or step on or push you,” Jakobson emphasized.

While students usually attend parties with a group of friends, both for fun and for safety, Josie Dickman ’26 pointed out that Westatic is a secure space for people to attend individually.

“I feel confident and comfortable showing up alone, knowing no one will break that physical boundary,” Dickman said.

The ecstatic dance events serve as a space for a socially mindful practice, allowing practitioners to achieve a state of absolute presence within the group.

“The moments when I reach that ecstatic feeling are when everyone in the room is dancing crazily,” Lemming said. “[Contact dancing] involves feeling someone else’s movement and connecting in that way. I’m also a very physical person with others, and that’s how I connect with them.”

Dancing as part of a collective can provide a nonverbal way to connect with another person.

“I observe people moving around the room, and something they’re doing inspires a move that I do,” Jakobson said. “Then there’s also this communicative process. The notion that movement can be a conversation is not one that many of us are well versed in, and I think it takes a lot of courage to do that—to perhaps not know someone’s name but then start, I don’t know, wiggling with them.”

These organic interactions are not just limited to movement; they also flow out of sound.

“[Even though the space] exists without words, somehow there’s this exchange where you notice a vocal response when someone’s getting excited,” Jakobson said. “Sometimes we’re so hyped about the song that we’re motivated to use the drum or make percussion with our bodies.”

Leeming delved into how participating in the mindful movement practice influences interactions beyond the designated space.

“I feel like it affected how I move in other places,” Leeming said. “I want to bring more weirdness and free movement to other spaces. I want this space to bleed out. I also think that this is one of those safe containers to explore, and then you have your wings, and you’re ready to bring that to spaces where it might not be so conducive to being weird.”

Any and all curious participants are invited to give ecstatic dance a try. Dancers highlight that it is a great way to deal with the many stressors of college life.

“I carry a lot of pent-up emotions and tension throughout the week,” Jakobson said. “And then to just come here, shake, and sweat it all out of me. It’s magical. It’s so amazing. You’re purifying yourself through this movement. It is cathartic. That’s why I think it’s great that we do it on Friday. Because people can come and shake out the week, and then go into the weekend with a clear mind and body.”

During moments of emotional difficulty, practitioners have the option to withdraw into their thoughts and feelings through calming physical motion.

“Especially when I’m going through a difficult emotion during an ecstatic dance, I just need maximum contact with the ground,” Lansigan said.

The next ecstatic dance party, which has an enchanted forest theme, will be taking place on Saturday, Feb. 10 at 8:00 p.m. at Lotus House. Make sure to check it out, let loose, and explore feeling free in your body!

“Remember when you were little and danced around with your friends and parents in your bedroom and how awesome that was?” Jakobson said. “What if you could do that now, today, with us?”

