Willette Burnham-Williams Selected as New Vice President of Equity and Inclusion

After a months-long, nationwide search, the University announced in December 2023 that Willette Burnham-Williams would be the University’s next Vice President of Equity and Inclusion. This appointment follows the departure of Allison Williams ’81, who left the position in October 2022.

The Vice President of Equity and Inclusion reports directly to President Michael Roth ’78, and works to set the University’s Equity and Inclusion agenda. They also serve as the University’s official Title IX officer, promoting the investigation and elimination of on-campus discriminatory harassment, sex/gender bias, disability discrimination, and sexual misconduct.

“The Vice President of Equity and Inclusion is someone who will inspire and lead the Wesleyan community toward a shared vision of an institution that is welcoming, inclusive, and respectful, and which celebrates inclusivity as a foundation for institutional excellence,” Assistant Vice President for Equity and Inclusion and Title IX Coordinator Debbie Colucci said to The Argus in early 2023.

On Oct. 12, 2022, Roth sent out a campus-wide email announcing that Williams would be departing from the University.

“It is with mixed emotions that I write to inform you that Alison Williams will no longer be serving as Vice President for Equity and Inclusion,” Roth wrote. “I am grateful for the contributions Alison has made during her tenure at Wesleyan, particularly her efforts at ensuring that our working and learning environments are as equitable and inclusive as possible.”

He did not elaborate on the grounds of the departure, citing the University’s policies on not sharing information regarding personnel matters.

With the position vacant, the University assembled a committee of administrators and community members to assist with the search process in early 2023. The committee partnered with executive search firm Isaacson, Miller and received guidance from students, faculty, and staff.

The committee included Provost and Senior Vice President for Academic Affairs Nicole Stanton, assisted by Diversity, Equity and Inclusion and Engagement Initiatives Intern Dia Fortenberry; Dean of the Natural Sciences and Mathematics Martha Gilmore; Chief of Staff and Director of Strategic Planning Anne Laskowski; Director of Talent Acquisition and Employment Anjali Tamhankar; Vice President for Communications Renell Wynn; Vice President for Student Affairs Michael Whaley; and various representatives from the Office of Equity and Inclusion.

“We are looking for a strategic leader with the skills and experience to formalize and foster an ongoing culture of diversity, equity and inclusion, accessibility, and belonging within the campus community,” Colucci said.

During the interim period, Colucci and Dean for Academic Equity, Inclusion, and Success April Ruiz served as temporary co-Vice Presidents of Equity and Inclusion.

In January 2023, Isaacson, Miller held several scoping meetings to narrow down their search for a candidate who demonstrates passion to promote initiatives for a more inclusive and equitable environment on campus and who could continue Wesleyan’s celebration of diversity. After an extensive interviewing stage, three finalists were welcomed on campus both at the end of the 2022–23 academic year and the beginning of the 2023–24 academic year to familiarize themselves with the University.

The University also incorporated student input into the selection process. The Office of Equity and Inclusion (OEI) hosted the first of the three open forums with finalist candidates in November 2023 over Zoom in order to include the entire University community in the final decision. The Zoom meetings featured individual introductions, presentations, and Q&A sessions. Sulan Bailey ’25 attended a lunch panel for each of the candidates and said that Burnham-Williams’ was a standout. Specifically, she got the impression that Burnham-Williams would bring a fresh, new approach to the role.

“During the student panel portion of Dr. Burnham-Williams’ visit to campus as a finalist for the position, I got the opportunity to have an informal chat with her [and] a couple of other students over lunch,” Bailey wrote in a message to The Argus. “In that conversation, she stood out because of her unique perspective on the role and status of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion coming from an institution in a part of the country where offices like OEI are coming under fire from politicians, parents, and others. She was very vocal about her intention to prioritize and protect DEI initiatives within the Wesleyan community and advocate for them on a national level. I also found it encouraging when she spoke about working with campus partners to make DEI a priority in every department and office.”

After the extensive hiring process, the University officially selected Burnham-Williams for the position.

“Willette has vast experience in the field, and I’ve been impressed with her passion and commitment to creating more equitable and inclusive environments,” Whaley said. “It is clear to me that she will wonderfully complement the talented E and I team, and that her leadership will help Wesleyan implement both tactical and strategic initiatives that will help all of us to move forward with this critical work.”

Burnham-Williams graduated from Trinity College-Hartford with a bachelor’s degree in English, and received a Masters of Education in Student Counseling and Personnel Services and a Doctor of Philosophy in Higher Education Administration from the University of South Carolina. She previously held positions as the Associate Vice President of Student Affairs at the College of Charleston, and as Enterprise Chief Equity Officer at the Medical University of South Carolina.

Burnham-Williams hopes to act as a critical point for inclusivity on campus when she begins her role on March 4, 2024.

“I come into this position to serve the students, but also to serve the faculty and my colleagues. For me, it’s about being someone who is there to support and advocate, and to collaborate and co-facilitate,” Burnham-Williams said in an interview with The Wesleyan Connection.

Sulan Bailey is a staff writer for The Wesleyan Argus.

