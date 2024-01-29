Frank Center for Public Affairs Opens for Spring Semester

After nearly three years of renovations, the Frank Center for Public Affairs is open to students and faculty, boasting around 68,500 square feet of offices, classrooms, and study space. The building, which includes the original 1927 construction plus a 20,500 square foot addition, will host much of the Government, Economics, History, and Sociology departments, as well as the College of Social Studies (CSS).

Plans for the renovation began in 2015 when an investigation by Sasaki, an international design firm, identified the previous Public Affairs Center (PAC) as one of the least desirable classroom spaces on campus, as per the University’s press release on January 17.

The University obtained a building permit in October 2019, and the lead contractor, FIP Construction, broke ground in late 2021.

Construction included removing the 1954 addition and modernizing the entire building, including bringing the space up to the University’s environmental sustainability goals. This includes radiant panels, which use warm and cold water sent through copper pipes to more sustainability heat and cool the space. Furthermore, special consideration was made to better integrate natural light into classrooms and offices, including in the new 5,400-square-foot art gallery to the west of the center.

As students have returned to the University following winter break, the response to the opening of the center has been positive.

“The PAC is such a beautiful space!” Daniel Tung ’26 wrote in a message to The Argus. “I’m so thankful for the new world of study spots that we get to use.”

Professors have also stated their excitement for the new possibilities the building offers.

“I am looking forward to more spontaneous interactions with students and faculty,” Andrews Professor of Economics Richard Grossman said.

However, some students have criticized the naming of the center after John B. Frank, who has served as Chair of Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees since 2020 and is expected to be succeeded by Phoebe C. Boyer in July of 2024.

President Michael Roth ’78 announced the naming of the center in an all-campus email on Tuesday, Jan. 9.

“John Frank… and his wife, Diann Kim, are longstanding advocates for Wesleyan, supporting numerous University priorities over the years, including the writing program, financial aid, the Wesleyan Fund, and facilities,” Roth wrote. “With their gift to support the development of the Frank Center, they affirm Wesleyan’s commitment to creating physical spaces that foster interdisciplinary learning. This commitment goes back a long way—in 1954 a gift from the Surdna Foundation created the Public Affairs Center in honor of John E. Andrus, Class of 1862.”

Frank, who is the Vice Chair of Oaktree Capital Management, L.P., was the subject of protest in the Fall 2023 semester over his position on the board of Chevron, the world’s third-largest oil and gas company by market cap.

The Environmental Solidarity Network (ESN) sent a statement to The Argus criticizing the naming of the center.

“Wesleyan continues to glorify Frank and his financial contributions,” ESN head Annie Volker ’24 wrote. “The ‘Frank Center’ is another closed case of greenwashing.”

Although the center will bear the name of Frank and his wife, Diann, it is not connected to the former chair in any other way.

“Diann and I are delighted to have the opportunity to help ensure that future Wesleyan students will continue to have access to the types of formal and informal spaces that facilitate learning,” Frank said to The Wesleyan Connection.

The social science departments, which were spread throughout campus during construction, will be reunited in the center’s 15 classrooms, 67 faculty offices, and 6 meeting rooms. Additionally, CSS students and faculty will enjoy the center’s new CSS library and meeting spaces.

