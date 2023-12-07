Concert Committee Narrows Down for Spring Fling: What You Need To Know About Each Artist

The Concert Committee sent out a survey about 16 artists who could headline the 2024 Spring Fling on Sunday, Dec. 3, 2023. While it is not guaranteed that any of the artists in the survey will perform, the committee wanted to get a sense of who the University community would like to see. All these artists would put on a great show, but you might not know all of them, so here’s a little bit about each one.

070 Shake

070 Shake is one of these artists you’ve probably heard before but never realized it. Named after the first three digits of the ZIP code of her hometown in New Jersey, she was featured on “Ghost Town” and “Violent Crimes” on Ye (2018) by Ye (formerly Kanye West). More recently, her song with RAYE, “Escapism,” has become a consistently viral TikTok sound, and charted as high as No. 22 on the Billboard Top 100. She has become one of the more relevant feature artists in the game, as her recognizable voice has graced the choruses of dozens of songs over the last decade.

Alex G

If we were on “Family Feud” and they asked 100 students at the University who their top artist from 2023 was on Spotify Wrapped, one of the answers would certainly be Alex G. The indie rock artist seems to lie in the middle ground between underground and mainstream. He’s no stranger to indie-loving audiences, and he’s begun to gain further recognition, with the guitar riff in the coda of his song “Mary” recently becoming popular on TikTok. But he remains niche enough to have a fan base of truly dedicated listeners, not just an audience of trend-hopping bandwagoners.

Alvvays

Alvvays has always (no pun intended) had a little alcove of indie music for themselves and their fans, and that fan base has only grown over their decade-long career. The Canadian group’s music has an alternative sound to it, but they wouldn’t tell you that. They’d say they focus on the melodies more than the genre and, with hits like “Archie, Marry Me” and “Dreams Tonite,” it’s safe to say their music doesn’t need any classification other than simply being good.

Chappell Roan

The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess, Chappell Roan’s 2023 album, perfectly exemplifies what works about her music. You could call Roan’s music stylized pop, focusing on topics of queer identity, sexuality, and self-image. In tracks like “Red Wine Supernova” and “HOT TO GO!” her masterful harmonies lie over elusive electronic melodies in ways that are appealing to any pop fan. Chappell Roan’s work will only grow from here, and hopefully more people will begin to recognize her powerhouse potential in the pop industry.

Doechii

Social media often helps artists expose their work to larger audiences. That’s exactly what led to the rise of Doechii. Her 2020 song “Yucky Blucky Fruitcake” became a massively popular sound on TikTok, earning her a record deal and a much larger fan base. She followed that up with another viral song, “What It Is,” in 2023. Her sound has transformed from the alternative rap scene to more R&B, but throughout it all, Doechii has kept her animated rap style, the personal touch she adds to all of her verses.

Earl Sweatshirt

You cannot survey the current state of hip-hop without recognizing Earl Sweatshirt. The Chicago native was a key member of Odd Future, a group of new wave hip-hop artists in the late 2000s that included Tyler the Creator, Frank Ocean, and Domo Genesis. They ushered in an era of rap, where melodic beats and—in Earl’s case—relaxed-sounding rap became more acceptable. While he hasn’t experienced the same level of success since his first album, Doris (2013), he’s continued to produce quality work, including his 2018 album Some Rap Songs and 2022 project SICK!

GoldLink

In the rising music scene at the juncture of hip-hop and dance music are artists like GoldLink. Albums like At What Cost (2017) and Diaspora (2019) are filled with hits that combine aspects of hip-hop, R&B, and electronic music. GoldLink is one of the more creative MCs in the rap game right now, and he continues to blaze his own trail in the music industry, with many others alongside him and following his path.

Isaiah Rashad

Isaiah Rashad has emerged as one of the best southern hip-hop artists of the last decade. His 2021 album, The House Is Burning, is widely considered a signature rap album of the 2020s so far. Rashad can seamlessly transition from hype and energetic rapping on one song to a more delicate and nuanced tone on the next. His body of work succeeds at both starting mosh pits and provoking deep thoughts, depending on which track you’re playing. His multifaceted approach to developing projects garners serious respect from his peers in hip-hop.

Joey Bada$$

A cornerstone of the New York rap scene, Joey Bada$$ is one of the few hip-hop artists who you could argue has never released a bad project. He specializes in taking various different beats and pairing them correctly with unique flows and rhyme schemes, giving listeners perfect combinations of melody and flow. Many consider 1999 (2012) and ALL-AMERIKKKAN BADA$$ (2017) to be quintessential albums of 2010s hip-hop. I would argue he has the most impressive discography of all the artists on this list, and he shows no sign of slowing down.

Jordan Ward

Coming off a recent rise to relevance, Jordan Ward’s new popularity has mostly come from his 2023 album FORWARD. The St. Louis native made the transition from backup dancing for Janet Jackson and Beyoncé to his own music career in 2017, and he has not looked back. FORWARD blends aspects of hip-hop, alternative R&B, and neo-soul to create masterful songs like “FAMJAM4000” and “WHITE CROCS” that have garnered major praise. Ward is an artist on the rise, and listeners can only hope he makes more music like that off his latest album.

Sean Kingston

Any child of the early 2000s knows the lyrics to at least one Sean Kingston song. His iconic tracks like “Beautiful Girls,” “Fire Burning,” “Take You There,” and his famous collaboration with a young Justin Bieber, “Eenie Meenie,” have been the soundtrack to many of our childhoods, whether we knew it or not. While Kingston may have released only one project within the last ten years, his impact on pop has lasted, helping to bring reggae-pop to prominence.

Ski Mask the Slump God

From his ad-libs to his signature flow switches and iconic delivery, you know exactly who you’re listening to when a Ski Mask song starts playing. Bursting onto the hip-hop scene in the late 2010s, Ski Mask the Slump God has become a staple in the rap industry, and his 2018 album STOKELEY was certified gold to prove it. Ski Mask’s versatility in both cadence and subject matter adds depth to his discography, making each of his performances unique and must-see entertainment.

Sleepy Hallow

Sleepy Hallow is another artist who has benefited from the rise of TikTok. In 2020, his single, “Deep End Freestyle,” which samples a vocal clip from Fousheé, began trending immediately. The freestyle has since been certified gold, and he followed this up with another viral song, “2055,” which has gone 3x platinum. Sleepy Hallow has seen his music grow on social media, now becoming an established hip-hop artist.

Snail Mail

Another key group in the indie industry, Snail Mail, led by singer/songwriter Lindsey Jordan, consistently produces quality songs. Their music possesses an emotional alternative sound amplified by the use of synthesizers and samples, more so than many of their peers in the indie/alt-rock scene. Their 2018 album, Lush, contains some of their more successful tracks, such as “Pristine” and “Heat Wave.” Snail Mail’s music gives indie listeners a lot to like, nothing more than honest songwriting on top of pleasing guitar melodies.

Vince Staples

Vince Staples has carved his name into the hip-hop game as an elite lyricist. His wordplay and maneuverability in his verses distinguish his music from the rest. His projects like Summertime ’06 (2015), Big Fish Theory (2017), and his self-titled album Vince Staples (2021), have all succeeded as his popularity has grown within the rap community. The Long Beach rapper is one of the most respected MCs in the game, and every facet of his discography supports that.

Young Nudy

Yet another artist whose fame can be credited to social media, Young Nudy wreaks havoc on trap beats and melodies. The Atlanta rapper is a frequent collaborator with his cousin 21 Savage and producer Pierre Bourne. His songs like “EA” (with 21 Savage) and “Hell Shell” have gone platinum and gold respectively, and his features on Dreamville’s “Down Bad” and Tay-K’s “The Race” remix have made him a mainstay in hip-hop for the last five years and going forward.

Max Forstein can be reached at mforstein@wesleyan.edu.