Open Letter to Wesleyan Jewish Community

An open letter to the Jewish community at Wesleyan—

We write to you as Wesleyan alumni who have been watching with great concern the increased tensions on many college campuses concerning Hamas’ terror attacks on October 7 and Israel’s military response. We understand that in this time of heightened discourse, challenging rhetoric and concern for physical safety, some of you may be feeling silenced, threatened or confused. We write to ensure you know that we stand with you and you are not alone.

Wesleyan has always been a special place where we vigorously debate all things large and small. The Wesleyan difference is that these debates are shrouded in civility and respect…and we learn from each other. As members of the Wesleyan community, you should expect an open forum to engage in civil discourse, physical and emotional safety in your academic and social communities, and freedom from harassment, antisemitism, dehumanization and bullying. Should you choose to, you should be able to identify as a Jew and a Zionist on campus. This is not special treatment… all communities at Wesleyan should be entitled to the same.

We encourage all of you to seek the support you need over the coming weeks—whether through Jewish community organizations such as Chabad and Bayit or personal networks like family, friends, colleagues, administrators and teachers. We are all reeling from the horrific events of October 7 and its aftermath—but we are stronger when we move forward together. Please know that we have your backs in the coming days and we pray for your comfort and wellbeing.

WESLEYAN ALUMNI