This week, we will be looking at a classic puzzle position, first composed in the 16th century by the Spanish chess player and author Luis Ramirez de Lucena. This is taken from his book “Repetición de Amores y Arte de Ajedrez con CL Juegos de Partido,” which is believed to be the oldest surviving chess book in existence. Can you find the solution, perhaps the earliest recorded example of this famous tactic? (White to move.)

