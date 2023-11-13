An Ode to Sumsters: The Ballad of the Chocolate Chip Flapjack

When entering a new environment, one typically looks for areas of comfort, a place that makes one feel right at home. In college, it could be a dorm, a club, or a sports team. But for individuals like us, that place is Summerfields after 11 p.m. Upon discovery, we had little idea of the incredible treasure that the establishment promised. It was only on one humid September night that we found ourselves ravenous for some late-night victuals. We had heard through the grapevine that the late-night breakfast option was somewhat of a spectacle, and our curiosity got the better of us.

The next thing we knew, we had found ourselves with two other colleagues at the University delving into some of the finest chocolate chip pancakes known to man. We quickly discovered the process by which these pancakes amazed us. First, the tantalizing aroma of freshly cooked hotcakes wafts through the air, drawing you into the kitchen with an irresistible allure. And then, as you approach the source of this delightful scent, your eyes are greeted by a stack of golden-brown pancakes, each layer adorned with a generous sprinkling of decadent chocolate chips. Finally, there’s that first bite, unexplainable with just a single sentence, but possibly achievable with a few paragraphs.

The pancakes themselves are a masterpiece of culinary perfection: fluffy and light, with a slight golden crispiness around the edges that promises a satisfying contrast in texture. The batter, expertly mixed, yields a harmonious balance between moist tenderness and a subtle, wholesome chewiness. The chocolate chips, embedded like hidden treasures within the pancakes, are of the highest quality. They are not merely an afterthought but rather an integral part of the culinary experience. These chocolate morsels are rich, semi-sweet indulgences that melt seamlessly into the warm embrace of the pancake, creating pockets of gooey, molten chocolate that burst with flavor with every bite.

The pancakes are cooked to perfection, with a uniformity that speaks to the chef’s skill and attention to detail. Each one is a golden disc, slightly larger than the palm of your hand. As you cut into the stack, a miniature cascade of chocolate chips spills out, creating a visual masterpiece. The warm steam rises, carrying with it the sweet aroma of fresh flapjacks and the intoxicating scent of melting chocolate chippers. The sight and smell alone are enough to make your taste buds dance in anticipation. And then comes the moment of truth: the first forkful. The pancake, now decorated with a perfect combination of melted chocolate and a dollop of Summies’ finest Vermont maple syrup, is a revelation. The flavors mingle on your tongue in a symphony of sweetness, richness, and a hint of buttery warmth.

The chocolate chips, now transformed into luscious pools of velvety liquid, meld seamlessly with the pancake, creating a sensory experience that transcends the ordinary. At that moment, as you savor the delightful medley of textures and flavors, you realize that these chocolate chip pancakes are not just a breakfast indulgence; they are a late-night treat to revitalize your body before a lovely night’s rest. They are a dietary masterpiece, a testament to the artistry of the chef and the simple joy that a well-crafted Sumsters dish can bring.

“You can never go wrong with a ‘Breakfast Special-In,’” Adam Shatz ’27 said.

While many members of the athletic parliament have joined in on the typical 11:15 p.m. nightly Summies reservations with great excitement, from time to time there have been inconsistencies in the food, as Summies sometimes “freestyles” the orders rather than adhering to the requests of the students. However, these instances remain seldom. To account for this occasional varying quality in output, half of our pancake duo, Jex Frankel ’27, coined the official “Summies Scale,” rating orders on a scale of 1 to 5.

A 5, the highest rating on the scale and what most orders receive, is called a “C’mon Mane!” alluding to the phrase one typically says after biting into a perfectly cooked Breakfast Special-In flapjack. Falling just a step below is a 4, otherwise known as an “I’m Keen (They Got Me Proper).” Ratings of 4 leave connoisseurs feeling proper, well-fed, and keen to return to Summies the following night, hence the description.

Now, falling in the middle of the scale is a 3, accounting for the orders that get the job done but don’t exactly leave individuals enthusiastic about returning. The phrase “I Was Famished and Had to Force It Down” sums up the experience of receiving an order falling in the third category. On the lower end of the official scale, a 2—otherwise known as a “Chopped Cheese: Not the Ocky Way”—refers to orders equivalent to just that: chopped cheese, not the ocky way.

On the latter end of the scale lies the “They Freestyled My Order” otherwise known as a 1. The inspiration for this description came from SJ Schaeffer ’27, the other half of this duo, whose Breakfast Special-In order one night in late September left him puzzled, questioning what he had possibly asked for at the counter. Despite his desire for three chocolate pancakes and sweet potato fries, he was met with a plate of two plain flapjacks, regular fries, and a loaf of eggs. In utter disbelief, Schaeffer noted that the only possible thing that could have happened was that the staff had “freestyled his order.” This was an anomaly, as it remains the only order (to this day) to receive a 1 on the official scale.

Nonetheless, the first-year pancake council notes that each and every order is made with love and care, hence why no matter what, Summies will always remain their favorite dining hall on campus. Beyond the delicious food, the staff’s smiles and welcoming environment that they’ve cultivated is what keeps us, and the vast majority of students, coming back every single night for that delicious stack of chocolate chip flapjacks.

