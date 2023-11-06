A Brotherhood on and off the Pitch: The Camaraderie and Commitment of Wesleyan Men’s Rugby

The Long Lane rugby pitch, nestled on the outskirts of Wesleyan University, is a veritable oasis of tranquility. The landscape exudes serenity, with lush, verdant grass stretching as far as the eye can see, and it’s cradled by the graceful embrace of New England’s iconic maple trees. On most days, the pitch remains an idyllic escape, untouched by the world’s cacophonies. Nature reigns supreme, and the rustling of leaves and the distant purr of automobiles paint a harmonious symphony of quietude.

However, when Monday, Tuesday, Thursday, and Saturday roll around, the pitch undergoes a remarkable transformation. The rugby teams descend upon the grounds and disrupt the otherwise serene soundscape. It’s an abrupt shift. The peaceful whispers of nature give way to the unmistakable thud of rugby boots on the grass and the hearty laughter of players. The once-quiet pitch now resonates with the adrenaline-pumping excitement of a sport that demands resilience, skill, and determination.

During these vibrant moments when the teams come together, the beauty that emerges isn’t merely in the natural surroundings but in the raw energy and passion of the athletes who gather there, turning this serene haven into a stage for spirited competition and the forging of enduring bonds.

“Established in 1962, the [Wesleyan Men’s Rugby] club plays both fifteens and sevens, practicing four times a week during the Fall and Spring,” according to their website. However, to gauge the club’s depth merely by the frequency of practice would be a gross understatement.

Will Liao ’26, a sophomore who joined the team during fall 2022, shed light on the profound connections within the group.

“Our relationships don’t end when we hang up the cleats,” Liao said. “We’re each other’s gym buddies, we eat together, they came to my play, and we go to each other’s functions. We’re a team, we try to foster relationships everywhere, so when we’re on the field, then it shows. We know what we’re doing because we hang out so much and support each other.”

Guided by their new coach Maxx Webber, Wesleyan has been able to capture wins this fall against Trinity College, Union College, Amherst College, Williams College, Eastern Connecticut State University, and Vassar College. Led by captains Eamon Hicks ’24 and Colm Davidson ’25, the team knows how imperative safe practices are.

“Rugby is a very violent sport,” Davidson said. “And it can be a very safe sport, but only if you know how to play. And so the reason we practice so much is because you just gotta get the contact part down for these new guys. We have 23 or 24 freshmen this year. And of those freshmen, I think one played before coming to us. So it’s a lot of teaching from scratch.”

Charlie November ’27 emphasized the welcoming culture of the team and the importance of practice regarding both safety and success.

“The coach and captains have been amazing,” November said. “We had a camp the first week, where a lot of freshmen were just learning basics. And they were extremely instrumental in helping us not only learn the sport, but creating a welcoming environment where mistakes are okay. And it’s an opportunity to learn. I think that chemistry definitely helps with competition. And when we get to game time, the chemistry and camaraderie we have is what helps us get wins.”

Beyond their collective love for the sport, the club finds its defining strength in the profound sense of camaraderie that connects its members. In conversations with various team members, a unanimous sentiment emerges: This team stands as the tightest-knit group they’ve ever had the privilege of being a part of.

“It’s always the guys,” Davidson said. “It’s just a bunch of weirdos. It’s guys who played sports in high school and now just want to keep on playing any sort of sport, but in reality it attracts a really good group of dudes, a really friendly group of guys. And I think that’s what really sets it apart. It takes a special kind of person to want to come out and learn how to do this. And to look at a game and be like, ‘Wow, they’re kicking the crap out of each other. That looks like a blast. I want to do that.’”

Davidson went on to describe how the individuals that make up the team come from various academic backgrounds and have different extracurricular interests. There’s students from STEM departments such as physics, as well as philosophy majors, dancers, and military students. Mike Bruggink ’27, one of the veterans on the team, explained how he got involved with club rugby.

“Diego Olivieri [’24], he’s also a veteran, and he’s on the team,” Bruggink said “And he strongly recommended I try. And I was kind of apprehensive at first just because, you know, I’m 42, so I’ve got metal plates in my shoulder. And I like to maintain my health, but I was always like, you know, at the very least, I could be like the Udonis Haslem of the team and just be a good teammate. But I have actually really enjoyed the sport, it’s really fun, and so far have avoided major injuries.”

Saturday is game day for the team, but it’s not an isolated event; it’s an entire day that reflects their core beliefs. Team members describe game day as a holistic experience, aligning with their principles of cultivating teamwork beyond the field and allowing them to become the best versions of themselves when they step onto the pitch.

“We’ll do group breakfasts and meet in the kitchen,” Liao said. “A lot of us will go together to a diner and we’ll eat there, and after the group breakfast, we come to the field and stretch out. We have warm ups, and there’s always a high energy to it, because we’re excited. And then all that anxiety fades away the moment kickoff starts. Because we train to play, we want to play and play for as long as we can. When we’re done, we usually raise a toast with the opposing team. And then we hang out in the evening after that. So it’s a pretty team-oriented day every game day.”

In the world of Wesleyan Men’s Rugby, diversity, camaraderie, and a relentless pursuit of excellence combine to create a truly remarkable experience. With players hailing from various academic disciplines, backgrounds, and life experiences, this team is more than a collection of athletes; they are a family bound by their shared love for the sport and the enduring friendships forged in the crucible of rugby.

