Get Big Oil Out of Wesleyan

In 2023, the devastating impacts of the fossil fuel industry on our climate—both political and environmental—are well known. Nevertheless, Big Oil continues to pursue profitability and desperately maintain its hold on society. They employ misinformation and devise fancy public relations campaigns; all the while, they boast a wide-reaching network in academia invested in the continued success of their industry.

Big Oil’s network extends right here to Wesleyan.

John B. Frank, the chair of the Board of Trustees for Wesleyan, has served on Chevron Corporation’s Board of Directors since 2017. Chevron compensates Frank in equity as well as stock options; these options are currently worth more than $4,500,000. Frank is also the Vice Chairman of Oaktree Capital Group, a private equity firm that, along with stakeholder Brookfield Asset Management, is invested in 40 fossil fuel corporations, per the 2022 Private Equity Stakeholder Report, giving his firm a “D” rating on climate issues.

The Environmental Solidarity Network calls on you to join the nearly 200 students, alumni, and parents in signing the petition to demand that John B. Frank resign now.

John B. Frank’s position poses an enormous conflict of interest. John B. Frank has a seat in the room making the most significant decisions at both the Chevron Corporation and Wesleyan University.

While making decisions regarding the investment of our $1.5 billion endowment or committing to long-term sustainability goals, our Board is steered by someone personally invested in the continued success of Big Oil. And these are just the decisions we know about…what about what the Board chooses not to address altogether?

The interests of Big Oil should have nothing to do with the agenda and decisions Wesleyan’s Board of Trustees makes. Yet, John B. Frank’s position grossly compromises the integrity of our Board.

As evident in the recently launched “This is Wesleyan” fundraising campaign, our President, Board, and Office of Advancement want you to think that Wesleyan is a progressive, forward-thinking institution. However, John B. Frank’s deep ties to the oil industry are entirely at odds with this image of our University. This is greenwashing—plain and simple.

John B. Frank is NOT Wesleyan.

They know this, too. They quickly washed away chalk demanding John B. Frank’s resignation. Within twelve hours, they took down our flyers on bulletin boards with information on this cause.

Right now, the University is counting on students to forget the conflict of interest that chairs our Board of Trustees. They hope that when finals come, we will be too busy studying; when we graduate, we will lose interest in who governs our institution.

Join us to tell the University that we are watching that we care, and most importantly, that we will not back down. John B. Frank cannot serve in his position on the Board for one more day. Sign our petition, and share it with your friends, too.

Annie Volker is a member of the class of 2024 and can be reached at avolker@wesleyan.edu.