Kale Zucchini Soup With Corn and Coconut Milk: Cooking With Chef G

This soup came out of a happy accident—a fridge full of bits and bobs that I struggled to use. Soups, especially blended ones, are foolproof ways of using up vegetable scraps that look uninspiring or tired. They are also easy, long-lasting meals that can you can keep in your fridge for busy work weeks when you need a quick lunch or dinner. I’ve since made this soup with a wide array of green vegetables and leaves, and I’ve also eaten it with added noodles and dumplings.

Ingredients

Serves 6-8

2 tablespoons ghee, coconut oil, or sesame oil

1 (1-inch) piece ginger

1 large yellow onion

1 large zucchini

1 cup coconut milk

4 cups chicken or vegetable broth

2 heads corn

1/2 bunch curly kale

1 block silken tofu

1 tablespoon fish sauce

Instructions

In a large pot, melt the ghee, coconut, or sesame oil over medium heat. Grate the ginger and add to the pot, letting it cook in the fat for about one to two minutes until fragrant. Add in roughly chopped onions and zucchini, salt generously, and stir to coat. Let the vegetables sauté for three minutes before adding in the can of coconut milk and broth. Bring the liquid up to a boil. Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and let the mixture cook for 10 minutes. While the pot simmers, cut the kernels of corn off of the cob and wash the kale. After the soup has simmered for 10 minutes, add in the kale and let it wilt into the mixture. Add in the block of silken tofu. Use a regular or immersion blender to blitz the mixture. (If using a regular blender, wait until the mixture has cooled slightly.) After the mixture is well-blended and smooth, add the corn kernels into the soup and simmer for another five to seven minutes until the corn has cooked. Finish it off with a splash of fish sauce.

Gemmarosa Ryan can be reached at gryan@wesleyan.edu.