Kale Zucchini Soup With Corn and Coconut Milk: Cooking With Chef G

c/o Gemma Ryan
This soup came out of a happy accident—a fridge full of bits and bobs that I struggled to use. Soups, especially blended ones, are foolproof ways of using up vegetable scraps that look uninspiring or tired. They are also easy, long-lasting meals that can you can keep in your fridge for busy work weeks when you need a quick lunch or dinner. I’ve since made this soup with a wide array of green vegetables and leaves, and I’ve also eaten it with added noodles and dumplings.
Ingredients
Serves 6-8
- 2 tablespoons ghee, coconut oil, or sesame oil
- 1 (1-inch) piece ginger
- 1 large yellow onion
- 1 large zucchini
- 1 cup coconut milk
- 4 cups chicken or vegetable broth
- 2 heads corn
- 1/2 bunch curly kale
- 1 block silken tofu
- 1 tablespoon fish sauce
Instructions
- In a large pot, melt the ghee, coconut, or sesame oil over medium heat.
- Grate the ginger and add to the pot, letting it cook in the fat for about one to two minutes until fragrant.
- Add in roughly chopped onions and zucchini, salt generously, and stir to coat.
- Let the vegetables sauté for three minutes before adding in the can of coconut milk and broth. Bring the liquid up to a boil.
- Once boiling, reduce to a simmer and let the mixture cook for 10 minutes.
- While the pot simmers, cut the kernels of corn off of the cob and wash the kale.
- After the soup has simmered for 10 minutes, add in the kale and let it wilt into the mixture.
- Add in the block of silken tofu.
- Use a regular or immersion blender to blitz the mixture. (If using a regular blender, wait until the mixture has cooled slightly.)
- After the mixture is well-blended and smooth, add the corn kernels into the soup and simmer for another five to seven minutes until the corn has cooked.
- Finish it off with a splash of fish sauce.
Gemmarosa Ryan can be reached at gryan@wesleyan.edu.