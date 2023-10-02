Peanut Butter Chocolate Cookies: Recipe by Blake Klein ’26

With the stresses of college overwhelming me nearly every day, I’ve found that baking has been an excellent way for me to unwind and give my mind a break from all the academic and social pressures around me. My newfound Sunday ritual of baking in my lovely Bayit kitchen has helped me stay sane through the first weeks of the semester. Cookies are probably the best desserts to bake in college; they are straightforward and easily shareable, whether you give one to your roommate, friend, professor, or crush. These particular cookies were a big hit at the weekly Monday night College of Social Studies party. They taste like brownies and are crispy on the outside while chewy on the inside.

Ingredients (Makes around 2–3 dozen)

1 cup white sugar

1/2 cup brown sugar

1 cup (2 sticks) salted butter

2 large eggs

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 cups all-purpose flour

2/3 cup unsweetened cocoa powder

3/4 teaspoon baking soda

1/2 teaspoon salt

1 teaspoon instant coffee (optional: brings out more of a chocolate flavor)

10 ounces (one Reese’s Peanut Butter Chips bag) peanut butter chips

Instructions

Beat sugar and butter in a large bowl together until light and fluffy. Add one egg and beat until combined. Add the second egg, vanilla, and instant coffee and beat in. Mix flour, cocoa, baking soda, and salt in a bowl until combined. Stir the flour mixture into the butter mixture a little at a time. Mix until combined. Stir in peanut butter chips. Place batter into the refrigerator. Preheat the oven to 350 degrees Fahrenheit. Keep the cookies in the fridge at least until the oven is preheated. Chilling your dough will allow the fats to cool and prevent the cookies from spreading while baking. It is not necessary but recommended; you can even make a batter and let it chill overnight. Roll the dough into balls that are about one tablespoon each and place onto a greased cookie sheet or parchment paper. Bake for 9–10 minutes, or until edges are set. Cool on baking sheets and then move to a wire rack to completely cool.

Blake Klein can be reached at bklein@wesleyan.edu.