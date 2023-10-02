From Art History Dissertations to Mac ‘n‘ Cheese, New S&C Chef Stephanie Payne Maintains Old Traditions

“Mild verbal degradation” was on the menu on Thursday, Sept. 28, at the Star & Crescent, an eating club run by members of the Alpha Delta Phi Society. The student-run on-campus dining facility frequently offers themed meals, and last week’s was “The Bear.” In a play on the mood and tone of the popular show, patrons could enjoy their green coconut curry with a side of anger management issues.

New S&C chef Stephanie Payne delivered the theme well, as her urgent ridicules poured out of the kitchen and into the dining room last week. This demeanor, although characteristic of the heavily tattooed main character Carmen of “The Bear,” is contrary to Payne’s usual amiable presence in the kitchen.

“I don’t need tattoos,” she said. “I just do the job.”

While it’s hard to imitate Carmen’s finesse, Payne puts up quite the fight, executing her dishes with control and ease. For that night’s mac ‘n’ cheese dinner, Payne stood at the S&C stove mixing 20 pounds of cheese sauce, preparing enough food to feed 100. As she poured the rich, creamy mixture on top of the pasta, she explained how much she hates when the S&C runs out of food.

Payne is not new to the food industry, and her first job was at Subway. Before her employment at the S&C, Payne worked for Quinnipiac University’s catering department. She found the S&C position advertised on Indeed last April, and the application included a “chef test,” where Payne was tasked with cooking one vegetarian and one meat meal for 25 within a budget.

“I forget if I stayed in budget,” Payne laughed. “But they all seemed to like it.”

Now at S&C, Payne spoke about her quite unusual trajectory into the food world.

“I’m one dissertation shy of a PhD in art history,” she said.

At the University of Austin, she served on Byzantine and Medieval Studies conferences. Although she lost her interest in academia, Payne emphasized that she still enjoys learning in the kitchen, not to mention the weekends off from the S&C.

Commuting from Guilford, CT, a typical work week for Payne consists of shifts Monday through Thursday, 8:30 a.m. to 6:30 p.m., and three hours for Friday’s smorgasbord lunch.

There was much to do for the chef upon her arrival that Thursday. The pasta had to bake in the oven, the apples had to be peeled for that night’s apple crisp…and what about prep for tomorrow’s Vietnamese dish? Payne is very thankful though that she doesn’t have to close the kitchen too, a job most chefs in the business are required to do.

Instead, the S&C stewards—student members of the Alpha Delta Phi—and other students perform that nightly task. Payne expressed her admiration and respect for the work ethic of the stewards.

“It’s invigorating to work with students,” Payne said. “And I think they find this work to be a stress reliever. I feed off that energy, and I think they should walk away with something.”

Daniela Stahle ’25 agreed that working for the S&C is a valuable opportunity for students.

“I’ve walked away with more technical skills, but also appreciating the value of using my hands,” Stahle said.

Traditions and Additions

The S&C has been a presence on campus since the mid-1800s, although it did not adopt its current name until 1878. As a trained historian, Payne appreciates the restaurant’s history.

“It’s a tradition the University needs to keep around,” Payne said.

After settling into her first month here, students have much to look forward to now that Payne has gained her sea legs. She’s particularly proud of chickpea and squash vindaloo and overstuffed baked sweet potatoes with jalapeno butter, and will continue sourcing local products in her preparations as the fall season kicks off.

Payne is excited to prepare food reflective of students’ diverse backgrounds, and the menu for the current week of Monday, Oct. 2 through Thursday, Oct. 5 emphasizes that passion, with German Bratwurst and New Orleans Po’ Boys alongside standard grilled cheeses and pesto pasta dishes.

Payne explained that preparing one fixed menu item for each meal allows for this sort of deeper exploration, but the sheer quantity of production (such as the 20 pounds of pasta for that night’s mac ‘n’ cheese) can make prepping ahead difficult.

As she plans for the rest of the semester, Payne is open to suggestions and invites student input. Stahle, who was working nearby, overheard our conversation and recommended arepas.

“Ooh! Find me a good recipe,” Payne replied.

With the new chef in place, students seem grateful for the restaurant’s options and the homey, round-table atmosphere this semester.

“Absolutely goated week,” one student commented on the S&C Instagram post. “My points will never recover from this.”

