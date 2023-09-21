Sound on Sound Preview: Red Hot Chili Peppers and John Mayer to Headline

Turns out the biggest musical event in Connecticut is not in Mezzo’s on a Thursday. Enter Sound on Sound, a two-day music festival at Bridgeport’s Seaside Park, on the banks of the Long Island Sound.

Headliners Red Hot Chili Peppers, Trey Anastasio Band, and Lord Huron will grace the stage on Saturday, Sept. 29. Connecticut native John Mayer, alongside Alanis Morissette and Hozier, will be rocking the stage on Sunday, Sept. 30. In total, 22 bands will perform over the course of the weekend.

The Red Hot Chili Peppers are coming off a year long tour, which began in June 2022 in Spain, shortly after the release of their 12th studio album Unlimited Love. Since then, they’ve played all over the globe and released their 13th album Return of the Dream Canteen. These two records mark the return of former guitarist John Frusciante after a 15-year hiatus.

Mayer just spent the summer playing lead guitar for Dead & Company’s final tour and will return to Fairfield County next weekend with his own band.

Though the festival is only in its second year, organizers Founders Entertainment (the minds behind New York City’s Governor’s Ball) have changed up the layout, expanding festival grounds, adding upgraded restrooms (read: flushable toilets), and more food and drink vendors.

Unlike many other large festivals, Sound on Sound will only showcase one stage, allowing festival-goers to catch every set without ever having to move. What a sedentary, musical wonder.

For students interested in attending, tickets are limited, but reasonably priced resale tickets are out there. While festival parking is sold out, Bridgeport is offering free parking throughout the weekend. There are no shuttle services from Bridgeport to Seaside Park, but the festival will offer secured bike racks.

This Argus reporter emailed his way into a press pass and is doing his darndest to secure an interview with Flea. Stay tuned.

