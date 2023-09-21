Poems of Our Climate: In Turn of Starvation

About the Column:
Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Ava Guralnick ’25. The column was founded by Oliver Egger ’23 as a part of the literary magazine group Route 9. Submit and read past issues of The Lavender at Route9.org. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, please email your work directly to aguralnick@wesleyan.edu.
In Turn of Starvation
in exchange of hunger
you present your hard exterior
hoping to leave me salivating
now left with the only kind of survival i know–that i’m kin to
i watch you, hungry
violently you
rock your head, making sancocho* with your thoughts
your exterior returns
softer somehow, mimicking the texture and grace of your insides
now what feeds me
is the rotting of your last line of defense and
i hate its bitter phantom
which becomes me,
because
it’s like they said:
You are what you eat
next stage after hunger
is delusion
i’m caught in purgatory
in between
hanging on the thin thread of your quiet deceit
You offer nothing in exchange
I’m still hungry
I’m still
Angry
*sancocho: Dominican stew mixed with vegetables, meats and potatoes
About the Poet:
Darlene De La Cruz ’25 identifies as a Queer Afro-Latinx writer who has lineage in the Dominican Republic and resides in Harlem, NY. Inspired by the works of Rita Dove, Ntozake Shange, and Harryette Mullen, Darlene weaves these authors’ styles in with their own in an attempt to reveal the idiosyncrasies of living, hurting, and loving. The writer/poet uses memory, tangible objects, nature, and the human body as the muses for each of their poems.