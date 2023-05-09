Pasta e Ceci: One Last Recipe (Until the Fall) with Chef G

For this semester’s final issue of The Argus, I wanted to share a classic Tuscan recipe passed down to me from my mother. Pasta e Ceci—pasta with chickpeas—is an emblematic dish of the Tuscan “cucina povera” (peasant cooking). While unassuming and cheap to make, this dish manages to turn the most simple of ingredients into a meal that will impress your dinner party guests and cure your Sunday scaries. It never fails to warm my heart and fill my stomach—I can only hope it does the same for you. Since the last issue is a special occasion, I invited my wonderful fellow Food Section editors Lia Franklin ’24 and Lewis Woloch ’24 over to my humble Low Rise so that we could all enjoy the pasta—and there wasn’t a singular bucatino left in the pot when we finished eating. It was the first of many dinners that we will have together.
Grazie mille for reading the column, and until next year,
Chef G
Ingredients:
Serves 2-3
1 can chickpeas
300 grams of pasta (Bucatini, Ditalini, Tagliatelle)
1 medium carrot
1 medium stalk celery
1/2 white onion
3 tablespoons tomato paste
2 cups vegetable or chicken broth
1/2 bunch Tuscan kale
4 tablespoons olive oil
1 sprig rosemary
2 cloves of garlic
Salt and pepper
Instructions
