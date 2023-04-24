Ramp and Fiddlehead Frittata: Recipe by Chef G

This recipe goes out to all my co-op comrades, who I assume are currently pondering how to use the produce that was given to us this week: ramps and fiddlehead ferns. Ramps are a type of allium; with a subtle garlic flavor, these bad boys are a springtime dream. Fiddleheads are essentially baby ferns, and have a snappy grassy texture not unlike an asparagus or broccoli stem. To prepare, make sure to wash both of these thoroughly (I soaked mine in warm water with a dash of vinegar) and parboil for 20 to 30 seconds. If you are not a co-op patron (or are not on board with these niche April veggies), swap the ramps for shallots and garlic, and the fiddleheads for asparagus.
Ingredients
8 large eggs
8 ramps (half a bunch give or take)
2 cups fiddleheads
1 large russet potato
1/2 cup milk
1 log goat cheese (or sub for any grated sharp cheese)
Salt and peps
3-4 tablespoons olive oil
Instructions
Frittata will keep in the fridge for three days.
Gemmarosa Ryan can be reached at gryan@wesleyan.edu.