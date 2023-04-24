Ramp and Fiddlehead Frittata: Recipe by Chef G

This recipe goes out to all my co-op comrades, who I assume are currently pondering how to use the produce that was given to us this week: ramps and fiddlehead ferns. Ramps are a type of allium; with a subtle garlic flavor, these bad boys are a springtime dream. Fiddleheads are essentially baby ferns, and have a snappy grassy texture not unlike an asparagus or broccoli stem. To prepare, make sure to wash both of these thoroughly (I soaked mine in warm water with a dash of vinegar) and parboil for 20 to 30 seconds. If you are not a co-op patron (or are not on board with these niche April veggies), swap the ramps for shallots and garlic, and the fiddleheads for asparagus.

Ingredients

8 large eggs

8 ramps (half a bunch give or take)

2 cups fiddleheads

1 large russet potato

1/2 cup milk

1 log goat cheese (or sub for any grated sharp cheese)

Salt and peps

3-4 tablespoons olive oil

Instructions

Bring a large pot of water to a boil and dry in the fiddleheads for 30 seconds. Set the oven broiler on high. Whisk together the eight eggs with the milk along with another pinch of salt. Set aside. Peel and cut the potato into thin slices. In a large cast iron or oven safe pan, heat two tablespoons olive oil. Fry the sliced potatoes in oil until one side turns slightly golden. Add in fiddleheads and cook for another four to five minutes adding a generous amount of salt and pepper. Chop ramps and add to pan. Cook until fragrant for about two minutes. Add another one to two tablespoons olive oil to the pan and pour in your egg mixture. Crumble in the goat cheese on top and carefully put the pan into the oven. Cook for about six minutes under the broiler, or until the top is slightly brown and the mixture has set. Remove the pan from the oven and let the frittata set for at least 15 minutes before cutting. Serve with a piece of crusty bread and butter!

Frittata will keep in the fridge for three days.

