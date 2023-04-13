Poems of Our Climate: “Temporary Comfort”

About the Column:
Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Sofia Baluyut ’23. The column was founded by Oliver Egger ’23 as a part of the literary magazine group Route 9. Submit and read past issues of The Lavender at Route9.org. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of Our Climate, please email your work directly to sbaluyut@wesleyan.edu.
“Temporary Comfort”
When I sat beside the old woman
Black cart held loosely between her fingers
On that relatively empty train car
I realized that I did not place myself
On that two person seat
For the physical comfort
No,
I sat there
Because I saw within her
My mother.
Pressed between her
And the wall,
In the small remnants
Of the orange seat,
There was no ignoring
The zipper of her coat
Digging into my thigh
But I could pretend
It served a purpose,
Reminding me
I’m here, I am with you
And with that
When I found the wheel
Of her black shopping cart
Stubbing my toes
As the train swayed to a stop
At each station
The urge to apologize
With each occurrence
Laid Potent
On my tongue,
But her displeasure
At these pleas for forgiveness
Shone bright in her eyes
So there I sat
With her disappointment
And her zipper
Imprinting me
Temporary Comfort
The old lady
Sitting beside me
Moved to get up
I could do nothing
But watch
The wheel of her black cart screeched
As she made her way
Out of the metal doors
And into the world
I waited for her
To turn around
To face me
As the train pulled away
But on she kept
Walking
With the lilt of
My mother.
And as the train sped off
Every color
Faded
About the Poet:
Mari Tall was born and raised in NYC. She is a Black Senegalese poet, who takes inspiration from her connection to the world around her. She is an avid reader of all books, especially fantasy. One of her favorite books is Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi. Tall is a cat lover, an aspiring guitarist (it’s not going so well), and a firm believer that left-handed people are the best kind of people. You can contact Mari at mtall@wesleyan.edu.