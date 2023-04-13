Poems of Our Climate: “Temporary Comfort”

About the Column:

Poems of Our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Sofia Baluyut ’23. The column was founded by Oliver Egger ’23 as a part of the literary magazine group Route 9. Submit and read past issues of The Lavender at Route9.org. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of Our Climate, please email your work directly to sbaluyut@wesleyan.edu.

“Temporary Comfort”

When I sat beside the old woman

Black cart held loosely between her fingers

On that relatively empty train car

I realized that I did not place myself

On that two person seat

For the physical comfort



No,

I sat there

Because I saw within her

My mother.

Pressed between her

And the wall,

In the small remnants

Of the orange seat,

There was no ignoring

The zipper of her coat

Digging into my thigh

But I could pretend

It served a purpose,

Reminding me

I’m here, I am with you

And with that

When I found the wheel

Of her black shopping cart

Stubbing my toes

As the train swayed to a stop

At each station

The urge to apologize

With each occurrence

Laid Potent

On my tongue,

But her displeasure

At these pleas for forgiveness

Shone bright in her eyes

So there I sat

With her disappointment

And her zipper

Imprinting me

Temporary Comfort

The old lady

Sitting beside me

Moved to get up

I could do nothing

But watch

The wheel of her black cart screeched

As she made her way

Out of the metal doors

And into the world

I waited for her

To turn around

To face me

As the train pulled away

But on she kept

Walking

With the lilt of

My mother.

And as the train sped off

Every color

Faded

About the Poet:

Mari Tall was born and raised in NYC. She is a Black Senegalese poet, who takes inspiration from her connection to the world around her. She is an avid reader of all books, especially fantasy. One of her favorite books is Persepolis by Marjane Satrapi. Tall is a cat lover, an aspiring guitarist (it’s not going so well), and a firm believer that left-handed people are the best kind of people. You can contact Mari at mtall@wesleyan.edu.