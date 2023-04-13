First Look at New “Succession” Season Promises Excitement, Drama, and Sibling Rivalry Like Never Before

“Succession,” arguably HBO’s biggest headliner, is back for one more season—and what a splash it’s made. Season four of “Succession” has only been running for three episodes since its premiere on Sunday, March 26, yet it is already poised to be the show’s best season by far. It’s been funny, exciting, heartbreaking, and everything else a great season of “Succession” should be.

The series left off on a very promising cliffhanger back in season three, and it has certainly delivered a year and a half later. The season immediately picks up with an unmatched pace as the Roy siblings attempt to acquire one of the largest assets their father’s ever been after. It never once feels like it slows down in a boring way, nor does it speed up in a manner that leaves the viewer confused. When the show does get overwhelming, it’s in a purposeful way that serves its narrative. If the episode wants you to feel angry, you’re angry, and if it wants you to feel sad, you’re sad. The writers are remarkably skilled at manipulating the viewers in a way that doesn’t feel cheap. You realize that you’re rooting for someone who, one episode ago, was doing morally reprehensible things. The ability these writers have to make you change your allegiance to a character on a whim is astounding.

At the end of season three, we learned that the main Roy siblings were finally all aligned on the same side to overturn their father. Though several curveballs are thrown at the characters, the storyline never feels overbearing. The internet was abuzz after last Sunday’s episode, and for good reason. Without spoiling anything, I can safely say that it was one of the most tightly written and compelling recent episodes of television that I’ve seen.

The performances might also be the best yet this season—and in my opinion, especially from Kieran Culkin. Culkin, who plays middle child Roman Roy, has demonstrated that he has a wide acting range, and it is on full display in these episodes. It’s almost scary how he manages to make Roman Roy one of the most nuanced characters in “Succession” by subtly changing certain things about his performance that stay in the viewer’s mind. Not to say everyone else is bad—in fact, quite the opposite. Every single actor in the show is amazing, and that is not something I say lightly. To give you an idea of the range the rest of the cast possesses, imagine a scene with Logan, Shiv, and Tom. Three American characters talking to each other seems simple enough. Except for the fact that one of them’s Scottish, one’s Australian, and the other’s a Brit, and they’re all doing perfect American accents seemingly without a care in the world.

After episode three’s explosive storyline, viewers may not understand where the series can possibly go from here, and I’m very excited to see what they do next. Whatever happens, it will keep viewers on their toes. Say what you want about “Succession,” but you have to admit that it is never predictable. No one ever has a clue which character is going to pull something out of nowhere and permanently change the course of the show, which has happened several times by this point.

Who knows where the rest of the season will go? The stage is set for an incredible finale, and everyone is hoping that the series will stick the landing. I’m of the opinion that it will, and if I’m wrong, oh well. Given how this season has been progressing so far, I’m very optimistic about the show’s future. If you get a chance to binge “Succession” before the last few episodes come out, please do. It’ll be more than worth your time and will prepare you for a finale packed with everything being thrown at the wall. With everywhere this series has been, I could not ask for a better way to finish this masterpiece of a story.

Nate Wheeler can be reached at nwheeler@wesleyan.edu.