Aliyah Boston and Diamond Miller Contribute to a Talented 2023 WNBA Draft Class

The 2023 WNBA draft took place Monday, April 10, on the heels of a record-breaking NCAA tournament. The draft offered plenty of expected outcomes—and a couple of surprises. Here’s a breakdown of the first-round picks.

#1 Indiana Fever—Aliyah Boston, center, University of South Carolina

When Aliyah Boston went No. 1, it wasn’t a shock to anyone. The six-foot-five Boston is the most decorated player in South Carolina program history and had been projected as the No. 1 pick well before this year’s draft.

During her stunning junior season, Boston averaged a double-double and led the Gamecocks to the national title. This year, she saw her stats fall due to increased double- and triple-teaming, as well as a deep South Carolina roster. But her efficiency was still remarkable; she shot 55.9% from the field.

Boston is a boon for the Indiana Fever, who have struggled since losing Tamika Catchings. The team will surely benefit from Boston’s physical post-play and shutdown defense. They’ll look to pair her with NaLyssa Smith, their No. 2 overall pickup in the 2022 draft. If all goes well, Boston and Smith’s combined physicality will power an Indiana team that is looking to bounce back.

#2 Minnesota Lynx—Diamond Miller, guard, University of Maryland

The Lynx are scrambling for a new game plan. Last year, they lost Sylvia Fowles to retirement and failed to cap their 14–22 season with a playoff run. With Diamond Miller, a six-foot-three guard who shot 47.6% from the field this year, a struggling Minnesota team gains a player who has demonstrated an impressive work ethic and all-around athleticism. Miller will be critical as the Lynx work to rebuild, especially when paired with fellow guard Napheesa Collier.

#3 Dallas Wings—Maddy Siegrist, guard, Villanova University

The Wings scooped up Maddy Siegrist as the No. 3 pick. Siegrist, who was predicted to be chosen later in the first round, is the Big East’s all-time leading scorer for both men and women. Even when faced with restrictive double- and triple-teams, she shot 51% from the field this year and led the league in scoring. Plus, she’s used to playing a five-out offense at Villanova, which makes her a compelling WNBA prospect; at six-foot-two, she can play almost any position. For the Wings, who are rich with guards, Siegrist will probably contribute as a small forward.

#4 Dallas Wings—Stephanie Soares, center, Iowa State University

Stephanie Soares wasn’t a Washington Mystic for long. Just minutes after Washington drafted the six-foot-six center—who played only 13 games with Iowa State this season because of an ACL tear—the Mystics traded Soares’ draft rights to the Dallas Wings. In return, Washington took their chances on a 2024 second-round draft pick and a 2025 first-round pick.

In her 13 games this season, Soares averaged almost 15 rebounds while showcasing a unique ability to score from the outside. Unfortunately, she will miss her first WNBA season due to injury. The Soares deal was widely regarded as a savvy move by the Mystics, who are already stacked at the center position.

#5 Dallas Wings—Lou Lopez Sénéchal, guard, University of Connecticut

UConn’s Lou Lopez Sénéchal rounded out a couple of back-to-back pickups by the Wings. During her single year with the Huskies, the six-foot-one Fairfield transfer showed off an impressive three-pointer and finished her NCAA career with an average of 16 points per game. Some analysts were surprised to see her go so early in the draft, but Dallas Wings president and CEO Greg Bibb was confident in his choice.

“There’s players you just watch and say, ‘Wow, that’s pretty basketball,’” Bibb said. “And when I watched Lou Lopez Sénéchal, that’s what I think: ‘That’s pretty basketball.’”

Lopez Sénéchal is the first Mexican-born player to be drafted by the WNBA, as well as the first Fairfield alum.

#5 Atlanta Dream—Haley Jones, guard/forward, Stanford University

Joining the Dream and going No. 6 overall are both excellent outcomes for Jones, who recently dropped out of the top four in mock drafts. At six-foot-one, she’s a tough if undersized forward; she averaged nine rebounds a game this season. But she’s also a valuable shooting guard, with a high IQ and a notable ability to finish with her back to the basket. Her versatility will be an asset for an Atlanta team trying to turn things around after missing the playoffs for four straight years.

#6 Indiana Fever—Grace Berger, guard, Indiana University

Grace Berger was projected to be the No. 9 pick, but she went early, joining Aliyah Boston as an Indiana Fever pickup. Despite experiencing an upset in the second round of this year’s NCAA tournament, the Hoosiers benefitted from Berger’s quiet leadership, finishing 28–4 on the season in part thanks to Berger’s 5.8 assists per game. Berger ranks second in Indiana University program history in all-time assists, and she has the potential to be a facilitator for the struggling Fever, too.

#7 Atlanta Dream—Laeticia Amihere, center, University of South Carolina

Laeticia Amihere was a bench player for a deep South Carolina team, averaging just 15.9 minutes per game over her four-season career. But there was no doubt she’d go high in the draft. In spite of their struggles, the Dream were ranked in the top five defensively in the league last year. Longtime Canadian national team player Amihere can contribute her own shutdown defense to Atlanta as they try for a playoff run.

#8 Seattle Storm—Jordan Horston, guard/forward, University of Tennessee

The Storm have some big holes to fill. They’ll be playing without Breanna Stewart, who led the league in scoring during the 2022 season before declaring free agency this winter. She was acquired by the New York Liberty in February. Seattle is also losing all-time WNBA assist leader Sue Bird, a career-long Storm player who retired at the end of last season. Seattle desperately needs a floor leader to support talented guard Jewell Loyd. Picking up six-foot-two Horston was a welcome surprise. If Storm coach Noelle Quinn can use Horston right, she’ll offer Seattle some serious defensive power, along with a fast-paced offense.

#9 Los Angeles Sparks—Zia Cooke, guard, University of South Carolina

As Zia Cooke spoke following her selection by the Sparks, both she and coach Dawn Staley struggled to restrain their emotion. An All-American and the nation’s top shooting guard this year, Cooke was the last of South Carolina’s famous “freshies” to be drafted in the first round.

At five-foot-nine, Cooke is undersized, but she can do a lot with her small frame. Still, she has a tough road ahead of her; she’ll compete for a Sparks roster slot against an imposing lineup of veteran guards.

#10 Dallas Wings—Abby Meyers, guard, University of Maryland

Six-foot shooting guard Abby Meyers is no slouch. She scored in double figures in 28 of the 35 games she played for Maryland this season, and she came away with All-Big Ten Second Team honors. Yet, unfortunately, she’s another shooter among a Dallas draft class filled with them. ESPN gave Dallas a B-plus overall rating for their picks, implicitly referencing the WNBA’s roster crunch. With only 12 teams and 12 roster slots per team, the WNBA faces a constant talent surplus. It’s unlikely that Meyers will end up playing for Dallas. In fact, she may not ever play for any WNBA team. Or maybe she’ll get lucky and find her niche—it remains to be seen.

#11 Minnesota Lynx—Maïa Hirsch, forward, France

Six-foot-five power forward Maïa Hirsch—the first international player to be drafted in this year’s draft—is only 19 years old. But she’s shooting almost 50% for the French team Villeneuve d’Ascq, and can add serious size to a Lynx team looking to replace Sylvia Fowles. The Lynx are betting mostly on Hirsch’s potential for the future: according to ESPN, she’s not expected to play this season. Still, as a defensive force, she’s an intriguing addition for the rebuilding Lynx.

The WNBA is already a league rich in talent, and it’ll be no easy feat for members of the incoming draft class to work their way onto starting rosters. Some are near-givens; Boston and Miller, for example, will almost certainly operate as franchise players for the Fever and the Lynx. But players like Cooke and Meyers have a long month of training camp ahead of them before the 2023 WNBA season kicks off on Friday, May 19.

Audrey Nelson can be reached at aanelson@wesleyan.edu.