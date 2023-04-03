Tuna Puttanesca: Recipe by Chef G

As my friends are well aware, the blood coursing through my veins is composed mainly of crushed San Marzanos, a healthy dose of chopped garlic, and a sprinkle of parsley. This week, I take to my roots, putting a twist on the humble Puttanesca by adding some canned tuna (oil packed, never EVER water packed). This recipe comes together faster than you can write your half-conceived Moodle post, and will give you much needed comfort

Serves 3-6

Ingredients

3 tbs olive oil

3-4 anchovy fillets

3 cloves garlic

1 can tinned tuna

1 28-ounce can whole plum tomatoes

2 tbs capers

4 tbs black olives

1 lb pasta

Crushed red pepper flakes (1tbs for those who like it hot)

Freshly chopped parsley, black pepper, and Parmesan to finish

Instructions

Mince garlic and boil your pasta water. Make it salty, like last weekend’s date you ghosted. Begin cooking your pasta. Heat olive oil on medium low in the pan until glistening and hot. Throw in your anchovies and let them dissolve into the oil. (If you have the time, throw in some capers and fry until golden brown and crispy. Remove and set onto a paper towel lined plate.) Next add crushed red pepper flakes and garlic, cook until lightly golden brown. Drain your tomatoes and crush them by hand into the pan (watch for splattering oil). Raise heat to medium high and cook tomatoes until they take on a saucy and thickened consistency, about 10 minutes. Salt and pepper to taste. Stir in tuna, olives, and capers. Add in your pasta, one minute shy of done, and let it finish cooking in the sauce. Finish it up with some parsley and Parmesan.

