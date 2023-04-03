Poems of Our Climate: “Road Kill”

About the Column:
“Road Kill”
a house cat lies paralyzed,
rigor mortis preserving the instant
a soul departed, blood dripping
from the left nostril has dried solid,
connecting to the pool underneath
in a delicate red line
one eyeball rolls on a pink string
stretched through a scaly crack in
half of an Armadillo’s shattered face
opened like an eggshell, his leaky yolk
fries sunny side up on the pavement
an opossum offers its intestines
ripped open rib cage a cornucopia
the shining white bones picked clean as
dark wings beat overhead
pink flesh stretches like bubblegum
from the bloody beak of this huge black bird
whose feast we have disturbed, he leaves behind
a small wet hairy stinking dead thing
a carcass so twisted
it is unrecognizable,
or rather
easily recognizable
(it is a twisted carcass)
but unidentifiable,
brown fur dark blood broken bones
some reckless mammal
but who?
I grimace and turn
to Elijah, what the fuck was that?
we laugh, teeth clenched, and
the vultures resume
About the Poet:
Oliver Bijur is a comedian, filmmaker, and writer from Charlotte, Vermont. He writes poetry in his journal and wrote the first draft of this piece while on a cross-country bike tour where he saw a lot of disgusting dead animals up close on the side of the road, but he writes about a lot of other less nasty stuff too!