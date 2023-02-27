Pork, Potato, and Kale Soup: Recipe by Chef G

Hi, I’m Gemma, your kitchen confidant, sautéing savant, and wannabe chef. I’m pairing up with The Argus to share some recipes I’ve been devising in my humble Low Rise kitchen. These recipes are designed to use minimal cookware and Weshop or Food Co-op ingredients, while also being fairly hands-off.
My first recipe was inspired by our current February produce bounty (boring), as well as the ground pork I haphazardly selected from this week’s co-op offerings. This soup is somewhat hard to make vegetarian, although you could hypothetically double the amount of oil and spices used and crumble in some tofu.
Pork, Potato, and Kale Soup
Serving: 4-5
Ingredients
1 large white onion
1/2 bunch curly kale (or a green of choice, preferably a sturdier one)
3 potatoes
1 lb ground pork
2 tbsp olive oil
4 cups stock (chicken, veg, whatever your heart desires)
Crushed red pepper flakes
Fennel seeds (optional)
1 tbsp miso paste (optional)
Parmesan (freshly grated if you can…it’s 100x better)
Salt and pepper
A good loaf of (hopefully co-op!) bread
Instructions
