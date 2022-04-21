About the Column:
Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9, whose literary magazine The Lavender is releasing its fourth volume soon! Stay tuned on the release and read past issues of The Lavender at Route9.org. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column, Poems of our Climate, please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.
Sirocco
By Annabel Asher ’22
You, me, this neon jewelry
store sign, your lips tracing
my ancient shape,
cuff links,
cocktail rings,
pendant brooches
crying ‘look at me,’
us, the rarest collectors
item, on display,
you crane your finger
to say, ‘come closer,’
I swan my neck
to say, ‘with pleasure,’
I, suspended; You, a gust,
swirling with the southbound
dust,
serrated glitter,
not yet a tornado,
dust,
& glitter,
which is dust,
and your teeth
on my tongue, dissolving,
ambered
by English breakfast
and time
and tobacco
and time
and time
and time
and time doing
the thing time does.
About the Poet: Annabel Asher is a writer, performer, and creative from Los Angeles. They are a graduating senior majoring in Theater with focuses in Acting, Writing, and Performance Studies, and will be moving to Brooklyn to pursue music, writing, and acting. Asher loves Janet Jackson, carbs, and tension.