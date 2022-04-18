WesWell Holds Well-Being Wednesdays to Promote Student Health

The Office of Health Education (WesWell) is hosting Well-Being Wednesdays, a series of one-hour sessions combining various activities to promote student well-being, from Wednesday, April 6 through Wednesday, May 4. The programming was announced in an all-campus email on Monday, April 4.

Most of the sessions will be held virtually and involve a variety of elements, including presentations, lectures, videos, TedTalks, do-it-yourself activities, and trivia. All events are open to students, staff, and faculty. Director of WesWell Patrick Gordon explained that each session is formatted different because this is the pilot program of the Well-Being Wednesdays series.

“This is a brand new series, and we are gathering feedback to see if students, staff, or faculty would like it to be offered in future semesters,” Gordon wrote in an email to The Argus. “Since this is the first time we are doing this, we would like to try a few different types of activities and topics, and see which ones are most accessible and comfortable for people’s learning. It is a challenge to find free time when students are not busy with classes and numerous activities, so we are also piloting this midday Wednesday time as well.”

The first event, a workshop entitled “Stop Counting Sheep, Get the Flock to Sleep,” was conducted on Wednesday, April 6 and offered strategies to improve the quality and quantity of sleep. The second event, “Why You Should Practice Emotional First Aid,” was a session that aimed to help people prioritize mental and emotional health.

Upcoming events include “Procrastination and Perfectionism,” which focuses on ways to break out of procrastination habits; “The Power of Vulnerability,” a meeting for people to learn about the impact of vulnerability on well-being; and “Tapping Away Your Stress,” a gathering which instructs students in the benefits of tapping, rooted in ancient Chinese medicine. “Tapping Away Your Stress” is the only in-person Well-Being Wednesday session.

Gordon will facilitate the first four sessions, and WesWell Assistant Director of Training and Assessment Dr. Smith Kidkarndee will assist with “Tapping Away Your Stress.”

“Tapping is a self-help technique that has proven helpful in calming emotional responses related to anxiety and stress,” Kidkarndee wrote in an email to The Argus. “We’ll get to practice together in person.”

Gordon stressed the importance of students participating in these sessions, especially as the end of the semester approaches.

“All of these sessions are focused on current issues and challenges that Wes Students are facing, including challenges with sleep, stress, connection, and barriers to motivation,” Gordon wrote. “During a busy semester within a pandemic, students can potentially learn some really supportive skills and strategies to support their well-being or help them address challenges they are experiencing. It also can provide a space for them to relate, understand that they are not alone in challenges they are experiencing, and potentially find ideas to address their concerns.”

Individuals can register for Well-Being Wednesday events through an online form.

Aris Dashiell can be reached at adashiell@wesleyan.edu.