Maggie Rogers Welcomes Spring With “That’s Where I Am”

As my personal three-time Spotify Wrapped artist of the year, Maggie Rogers has entered the pantheons of my music taste, primarily due to the undeniable contributions of her first album, “Heard It in a Past Life.” While not emblematic of the hyper-saturated, semi-overproduced (in an endearing way) sound of her first album, Rogers’ most recent single, “That’s Where I Am,” slated to be on her new album, “Surrender,” offers a new gateway into the life of the undergraduate singer-songwriter turned viral sensation (thanks Pharrell) turned Harvard graduate student.

First, some background. I was initially introduced to Rogers approximately three years ago in the late winter of my senior year of high school. While I would not have deemed my music taste in high school as inherently lacking—I opted for more alt-pop bands such as The Strokes, Two Door Cinema Club, and even MGMT ’05—it was time for a change. Embarrassingly, senior year also represented the closure of my Twenty One Pilots era, so I was truly musically lost.

I discovered Rogers when I, like any normal Wesleyan pre-frosh at the time, was scouring the deep corners of WesAdmits 2023 for three things: to read information from the Wes administrators, to join any and all social media groups, and to hyper-analyze the introduction posts of my soon-to-be peers. It was through my perusal of WesAdmits that I noticed a trend among my peers—people loved Maggie Rogers. As an attempt to expand my music taste, or maybe just to fit in, I optimistically dove into “Heard It in a Past Life.”

Luckily, Rogers offered me a musical and social pivot and allowed me to explore new sounds that would eventually become staples in the daily listenings of my life on-campus. I quickly got wrapped up in the sheer pop/folk vibe of it all and became entrenched in the world that Rogers was painting. To this day, I frequently visit this world. As the weather has gotten warmer, I have already hammocked to “Overnight,” speed-walked to Usdan with “Give a Little” blasting in my ear, and pensively studied in Olin with “Alaska” on repeat. If anything, this proves that Rogers’ world is still very much alive and well. Now, as I gear up toward my senior year at the University—a concluding fourth chapter in my college experience—“That’s Where I Am” poses both a reintroduction to spring at Wesleyan and an opportunity to reflect on how far I have come as a Maggie Rogers fanatic.

I can confidently say that I liked “That’s Where I Am.” While it is definitely a shift from the nostalgic pop of “Heard It in a Past Life” that I have come to love, or the raw folk of “Notes from the Archive: Recordings 2011–2016,” Rogers’ second and more grounded album, the change was not not necessarily unwelcome. To me, the song is probably best understood to be a modern indie (in a New York City way) version of George Michaels’ “Freedom! ’90,” both in its celebratory rhythms and buoyant vibes. Don’t be fooled: The new single is indeed heavily synthesized in its instrumentation, but in a different way from previous Rogers releases. Instead of catering toward a more euphoric sound, the song is more in your face, as if she wants you to hear the lyrics. This is a good thing, especially considering how powerful they are to begin win.

“That’s Where I Am” tracks a narrator, presumably Rogers herself, following an unrequited love in the metaphoric everywhere. What perhaps sticks out to me most is the notion of time within the song. The lyrics towards the beginning track the narrator through the bright spots of her relationship: “I found a reason to wake up / Coffee in my cup, start a new day.” As the song continues, however, Rogers unveils the pitfalls of this love, primarily centering around the presence of a previous love. This quickly becomes a means for social comparison: “The woman that you once dated / I couldn’t relate to her glitter and furs.” Despite this, however, Rogers remains devoted to the love, defining the relationship as a heavenly experience at the end of the song. To me, these lyrics highlight that the brightest spots of this love indeed shine prominently but, rather in a semi-pessimistic shift, they can not last forever.

Despite being less colorful than “Heard It in a Past Life” in my humble opinion, Rogers’ recent release ticks all the boxes for what I would expect in a spring jam: a vibey electropop sound, more repeatability than is ever necessary, and, of course, symbolic wordplay. While I have more to weigh when I make my official playlist, I am fully expecting “That’s Where I Am” or other tracks from “Surrender” to be featured.

While “That’s Where I Am” only offers a glimpse into the narrative focus of the upcoming “Surrender” album, it introduces her audience to three characters that may be revisited in the future work: the narrator (Rogers herself), the love in question, and an ex. Moreover, Rogers introduces the theme of time, primarily through the song’s most enticing line which, unsurprisingly, contains its title: “Boulders turn into sand / Wherеver you go, that’s where I am.” While these themes and characters have yet to be confirmed as involved in future tracks, one can only hope to draw a more holistic narrative throughout “Surrender.”

“Surrender” will include 12 new tracks and is expected to drop on Friday, July 29. It has been three years since “Heard It in a Past Life,” and, if this new single is any indicator, that time has been put to good use musically. Moreover, as we all know, Rogers’ music only gets better with time—I’m still finding subtleties in “Alaska” despite listening to it seemingly over 250 times. I can only hope to embark on a similar journey with “That’s Where I Am.”

Keeping all of this in mind, fans can rest assured that Maggie Rogers has cemented herself as an artist who is, was, and forever will be a spring staple.

