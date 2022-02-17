Overloaded: What We Place Value on Is Causing Burnout

Wesleyan University resumed in-person classes only three weeks ago. That means that there are still twelve weeks left in the semester, and I don’t know about you, but I’m already burnt out. Case in point: yesterday, I took two naps when I had been planning on doing work all day. I keep forgetting to turn in the easiest assignments, and even though I have been submitting (almost) everything on time, I can’t help but feel constantly overwhelmed. It’s all too much. As soon as you click “Save Changes” on Moodle or press “Send” on an email, you are onto the next reading, problem set, or paper. We aren’t allowed to rest because there’s always more to be done. There is no time to savor the joy, satisfaction, and relief in accomplishing something that you should be proud of. You are educating yourself in the process, which should be seen as a great achievement no matter how insignificant the information you’re learning may seem.

Have you noticed that when you are excited to work, you have more fun, retain the knowledge better, and feel a sense of achievement and contentment when you finish or understand a concept? It seems obvious that studying in a healthier state of mind would yield better results than simply rushing through an assignment. I bet you can relate to the moment last week when I told myself, “This is due in two hours, and I have another paper due at midnight. There is just literally not enough time to do everything.” How can we be put in that situation? Why is it not universally understood that if we turn in an assignment at two in the morning instead of 11:59 p.m., it makes virtually no difference?

Homework has been used as a cornerstone in the American education system since the 19th century, but why do we still use it so much when children complain about it year after year? There is some merit in attempting problems on your own or writing an essay at home (or at your favorite coffee shop): you take the time to reflect on class material and come the next day prepared with questions. However, the benefits of homework can only be determined on a case-by-case basis, and only when the professor, the student and their learning style, the course material, the types of questions asked, the way the class is taught, and the amount of time it takes to complete the assignment are all taken into account. It is hard to make a blanket statement regarding the value of homework, because that encompasses so many different components. It is also important to factor in the social aspects of homework. Here at Wesleyan, people invite their friends to Science Library or Olin Library to do work, which is an important form of socialization. But at some schools, like my old high school, doing your work—let alone asking your friends if they wanted to join you—was looked down upon. It was even a big taboo in some social circles.

In my opinion, one of the main problems that American society has with schoolwork—and why, on average, students are not extremely keen to do their homework on their own accord—stems from the value placed on academics as opposed to creative projects, hobbies, relationships, or personal interests. Parents, colleges, employers, and even we as individuals often view academic goals as more useful than and superior to other interests. However, these “other interests,” whatever they may be, can bring much more satisfaction and fulfillment than writing a paper about a book you speed read, or doing a problem set with little enthusiasm. So why is it that what we love is valued less than the things we’re assigned?

If we respected our unique passions and the things we enjoy doing just as much as we appreciate our academic achievements, I think we would be more inclined to put effort into being present and experiencing both modes of thought. It would lead to a more balanced lifestyle, and we would all be happier, because we would be doing exactly what we want to do.

