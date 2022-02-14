Checking Back in on the Premier League’s Wild Ride

If sports are a mirror to society, we’re in for some chaos. Nowhere is this more evident than in the Premier League (PL), the best, richest, and most morally hypocritical organization club soccer has to offer. Eight head coaches have been fired in the six months since this season began; Newcastle United, was sold to a consortium backed by the Saudi royal family; highly paid star players have been exiled; nobody really knows what constitutes a handball anymore (even though not using your hands is the whole point of the sport); clubs have signed players for upwards of $100 million with no apparent plan for how to use them; and one reporter in his late twenties somehow has a ludicrous monopoly on reliable information. In short, it’s been a wild ride. Yet, with just a few months left in the season, it’s time to (momentarily) set aside the madness to check in on the soccer itself in this strange yet alluring league.

Through all the nonsense and drama, there has been one constant: the dominance of Manchester City. Barring an uncharacteristic collapse, Pep Guardiola’s side appear on pace to win their third title in four years. City are perhaps the best resourced and best coached club in the world. No other PL club at the moment can replicate their consistency.

That being said, Liverpool have come the closest. They’ve even found ways to keep winning in recent weeks while star attackers Mohammad Salah (who is in the midst of a career year) and Sadio Mané were away representing their countries at the African Cup of Nations. Fabinho has excelled at the base of midfield and added a few unexpected goals to his game, while young guns Curtis Jones and the recently healthy Harvey Elliott are pushing for regular starting spots. Still, it’s an uphill battle.

Chelsea, the third apparent pre-season title contender, sits in a disappointing third place. Given Chelsea’s recent spending sprees, it’s hard to have much sympathy for manager Thomas Tuchel’s lamentations over his side’s bouts with injury and COVID-19. Tuchel has failed to find a cohesive and productive attacking shape to accommodate the ever-frustrated $125 million striker Romelu Lukaku. In fairness, the coach has had no choice but to over rely on aging Spainards Marcos Alonso and César Azpilicueta to fill the wing-back roles, which are crucial in Tuchel’s system.

Part of the beauty of sports lies in the numerous ways they can be consumed and enjoyed. For instance, the most interesting race this season is not for the title. Any (but only one) of Arsenal, Manchester United, Tottenham, West Ham, or Wolverhampton could finish in fourth place, which would earn them a place in next year’s coveted Champions League.

Despite Jarrod Bowen’s hot streak, West Ham have not been able to replicate the consistency they showed in the first months of the season. Declan Rice might be the antidote, having evolved into one of the best holding midfielders in the league under the tutelage of David Moyes.

Manchester United and Spurs fired their managers midseason and opted for two tactical ideologues in Ralf Rangnick and Antonio Conte respectively. After rocky starts, both coaches acknowledged that larger squad rebuilds are required before they can seriously compete for a title. Given the failures of multiple recent managers at both clubs, it seems evident that coaching is only part of the problem. Looking ahead, both clubs will need to compensate for two technically poor midfields and error-prone back lines by seeing noticeable improvements from their star strikers: Harry Kane for Spurs, and Christiano Ronaldo and Marcus Rashford for United.

Arsenal are enjoying the fruits of their own rebuild, but lack midfield depth and a striker to complement the exciting young talents of Bukayo Saka, Gabriel Martinelli, and Emile Smith-Rowe. A bizarre collection of red cards have also hampered the Gunners in key games (looking at you, Granit Xhaka). Despite offering little going forward, Bruno Lage has built one of the league’s best defenses in just months at Wolverhampton. He’s not yet back to his best, but the return of striker Raúl Jiménez from a long-term head injury has provided a boost, as has the consistent quality of defender Romain Saïss.

If it’s lonely at the top for Man City, then Norwich City, Burnley, and Watford must feel pretty forsaken, adrift at the bottom of the league, the hot coals of relegation just inches from the soles of their cleats. The bottom three teams each season are sent down to the second division to be exchanged with three newcomers. Relegation takes a massive financial and emotional toll on clubs, and there’s little hope for the current bottom three. Burnley are particularly woeful, having won only one game all year and attempted to injure 100 players along the way. There’s nothing admirable about a reactive, defensive system if it doesn’t yield results.

After downtrodden starts, Everton and Newcastle entrusted two young English managers, Frank Lampard and Eddie Howe, respectively, with lifting their clubs to safety. Both now have some breathing room. Howe and Newcastle have won three straight games, aided by cash infusion from new owners. New signings Kieran Trippier, Chris Wood, and Bruno Guimarães have all raised the level at St. James’ Park.

Fans of clubs in the wilderness, that is the middle of the Premier League table, must find some way to stay engaged. One way to get excited might be through particular players, like Aston Villa fans’ eagerness about the stylish Premier League return of Philippe Coutinho and rise of Jacob Ramsey. Another escape from boredom is finding hope in promising coaches, like Crystal Palace’s charismatic Patrick Viera or Brentford’s analytics-loving, Willem Dafoe look-alike Thomas Frank.

But that’s the thing about the Premier League: even when all hope is lost for your team, when there’s not enough joy to go around, and when fandom feels empty and monetary, something always reels you back in. Compelling news is perpetually just around the corner. There’s always a team that catches your attention, a player that inspires you, a stunning transfer rumor, and a story worth believing in.

