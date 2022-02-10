Student Vehicle Recovered After Theft in WesWings Parking Lot

A student vehicle was stolen from Lot S on the corner of High St. and Church St. behind WesWings on Friday, Feb. 4, according to an all-campus email from Director of Public Safety (PSafe) Scott Rohde. Rohde explained that the theft occurred at 7:26 p.m. The vehicle has since been recovered.

“The student left the car running and went into the building briefly to pick up food,” Rohde wrote in an email to The Argus. “Upon returning to the car, two people were seen inside as it drove away.”

Lieutenant Brian Hubbs of the Middletown Police Department explained that the car had been running because the student’s dog had been left inside.

“The dog was released from the car before the two occupants drove off with the car,” Hubbs said.

In addition, Hubbs offered an update on the case, which is still under investigation.

“Three hours later, the student’s car was found at 226 Maple St. in Naugatuck, Connecticut, in a parking lot,” Hubbs said. “The police had received information that assisted in finding the car.”

Rohde emphasized the need for students to be vigilant with their vehicles due to the recent rise in car thefts.

“Only a couple [cars have been stolen] over the last six years [but] last fall there was a GrubHub driver’s car stolen from High/Low rise that was also left running,” Rohde wrote. “Always lock your car and never leave it unattended while it is running. Also, report suspicious activity or persons to [PSafe] or the police right away.”

Rohde stated that anyone with information about the car theft should contact PSafe at 860-685-2345.

Aris Dashiell can be reached at adashiell@wesleyan.edu.