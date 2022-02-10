Leaping Into A New Semester: A Preview of Dance on Campus

After an 18-month hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the University’s dance community is set to resume in-person dance performances this semester, complete with a diverse list of exciting events happening on campus this spring.

“It was definitely an amazing experience to get back to performing live,” Dance Production Coordinator Maren Westgard ’22 said. “A lot of what we talk about in the department is that doing something live with other people in the space makes a big difference. Being able to be back in person has been very special.”

On Friday, March 25 at 8 p.m., dance department seniors will present their capstone performances in the Patricelli ’92 Theater. This exciting recital will also continue on Saturday, March 26 at 2 p.m. and 8 p.m. Tickets are $5 for the general public and $4 for University students and children under 18.

On Friday, April 29 and 30 at 8 p.m., 13 student choreographers will present works they created at the Spring Dance Concert in the Patricelli ’92 Theater. What is unique about this event is that many of the choreographers are underclassmen and will showcase their own pieces for the first time. Audiences at the show will be able to experience the work of these promising student artists.

Next up is the Worlds of Dance showcase on Sunday, May 1, where student performances will explore a panoply of dance styles from courses such as “Indonesian Dance” and “Hip Hop.” Free for all University students, staff, and faculty, this concert will take place at Cromwell Concert Hall at 2 p.m. On Monday, May 2, the “Bharata Natyam III” advanced class will present their end-of-semester performance accompanied by live music at the Cross Street Dance Studio. This lively showcase will happen at 12 p.m. and is free of charge.

Rounding out the semester is the West African Drumming and Dance concert happening on the Center for the Arts Green on Friday, May 6 at 3 p.m. Students taking the “West African Dance” and “West African Music and Culture” courses will come together to celebrate West African culture. The performance will also feature Assistant Professor of Music John Dankwa and Assistant Professor of Dance Iddi Saaka.

Come watch our fellow Wesleyan students strut their stuff at any one of these riveting and eclectic performances this semester!

Ben Togut can be reached at btogut@wesleyan.edu.