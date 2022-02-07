An Overview of the 2022 Winter Olympic Games

On Friday, Feb. 4, 2022, Beijing became the first city to hold both the Summer and Winter Olympics. This year’s games feature seven new events: women’s big air freestyle skiing, women’s bobsled, mixed team relay in short track speed skating, mixed team ski jumping snowboard cross, and men’s and women’s big air freestyle skiing.

Another new aspect of this year’s Olympics is the effect of the COVID-19 pandemic on athletes, coaches, and spectators. As of Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at least 67 athletes and team members tested positive for COVID-19 while in China. Additionally, only a select few Chinese fans will be allowed into events, and guests from other countries are prohibited from attending. The United States has sent 223 athletes from 31 different states to Beijing this year. Here are some of the athletes to look out for.

Mikaela Shiffrin (Alpine Skiing)

At the young age of 26, Shiffrin is hoping to become the most decorated American alpine skier at this year’s games. She is known for her ability to compete and dominate in both slalom and giant slalom; after a disappointing crash in the giant slalom, she’ll look to rebound in her next event. She still has a good chance to medal in at least one of her future competitions.

Red Gerard (Snowboard Slopestyle/Big Air)

Despite losing his ski jacket for his Olympic debut just hours before competing in the 2018 Winter Olympics, 17-year-old Gerard secured the gold medal in men’s slopestyle snowboarding and became an overnight sensation. The now-21-year-old will be returning to Beijing this year and is a medal hopeful once again in men’s big air snowboarding after failing to defend his first place finish in slopestyle.

Erin Jackson (Speed Skating)

When she made her debut at the 2018 U.S. Olympic Trials, Jackson had only been skating for four months. Jackson subsequently became the first African-American woman to qualify for the U.S. Olympic team in long track speed skating. The four years of extra training paid off. This year, fans are hoping that Jackson will secure the first medal in U.S. women’s speed skating since 2002.

Madison Hubbell and Zachary Donohue (Ice Dance)

As their skating careers come to a close, Hubbell and Donohue are determined to go out with a bang. They had a strong showing in the 2021–2022 competitive season, winning their third national title and a big win at Skate America. However, Hubbell and Donohue will definitely have their work cut out for them as they face off with the equally talented American Ice Dance duo: Madison Chock and Evan Bates.

Alex Ferreira (Freestyle Skiing)

A 2018 Olympic silver medalist, Ferreira is looking to finally dethrone his American teammate, David Wise, at the Beijing games. Ferreira learned to ski when he was three years old and has excelled in the sport ever since then, medaling six times at the X Games, among other accolades. His massive air time in his halfpipe runs will definitely be something you won’t want to miss.

Despite all sending athletes to the games, the United States, along with the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, Lithuania, and Kosovo, declared a diplomatic boycott of this year’s Olympics due to political tensions with China. However, the Olympic games are still available to watch on NBC in the United States.

