WesCeleb: From Pi to Labs to FXT, Ben Filio ’22 Is Everywhere on Campus

From the way his eyes light up when talking about his time spent in neuroscience labs, you’d never guess that Ben Filio ’22 came to Wesleyan to pursue the College of Social Sciences (CSS). He’s worked for Pi Café and Weshop for his entire academic career, was one of the first mentors for Wesleyan’s FGLI “First Cardinals” program, and still makes time to dance in FXT: a dance group equally as popular on campus as it is on Yik Yak, where students yearn for its members. This scientist in life is an art lover at heart, and credits his musical family back at home in California for inspiring his creative pursuits. The Argus caught up with Filio during one of his rare free moments and got to know the person behind the face that you’ve most definitely seen around campus.

The Argus: From your WesCeleb nomination, it sounds like you’re really busy! Thank you for taking the time to talk to us! What do you think most people [on campus] know you for?

Ben Filio: Most people probably know me [because] I work at Pi, I work at Weshop, I’m a face there. A lot of people [will] say, “is that you on aux?” because I have really good [taste in] music. I think that most people know, at the surface level, [that] I’m a STEM major. Sometimes I’m TAing for General Chemistry so they know me through that. But I think people that [I’m closer with] know me for, first of all being busy, but I also used to be in an a cappella group my first year; I used to do a lot of theatre, and more recently I’ve been shifting more towards FXT, especially the Xtacy Hip Hop Dance Collective, and I’m in [the] lab a lot.

A: It sounds like you’re really involved! Wesleyan featured you in one of its admission videos, and you talked about your transition from CSS to becoming a neuroscience and Science in Society Program (SISP) double major. I was wondering if studying at a liberal arts institution changed the way you think about science, and perhaps made you drawn to it.

BF: I think what definitely helped about going to Wesleyan [as] a liberal arts [institution] is that I was able to make that switch so easily. There were initially very similar reasons why I wanted to do CSS and why I’m [now] doing neuroscience and SISP. At its very core, I do want to make changes through science and public policy, but when I was thinking about CSS and political theory, I realized that wasn’t really a good fit for me, that I’m more suited toward showing scientific results [in] public policy, and showing advocacy that way. Being a neuroscience major, and especially being a SISP major, has definitely helped me cultivate that mindset.

A: I’m curious to know if there’s a particular professor or class that really helped solidify your interest in STEM.

BF: I think that one of the best professors I’ve had who solidified my interest in research more generally is Professor Treloar. I took Chemical Senses during the spring of my junior year, which is about sensory modalities such as smell, taste, and other things that aren’t usually talked about in neuroscience. Most of the research is currently in the eyes and the ears—there’s not too much on the nose, mouth, and touch, [or] how we perceive temperature, how we perceive pain. Taking [that] class really shaped my interests, especially since there are a lot of applications to industry and public policy. The way I approach research was definitely influenced by Professor Mitali Thakor. She’s in the SISP program. I took Anthropology of Science and Algorithmic Revolutions with her. The way that she taught and the way that she laid out how science, at its very core, is just another instance of culture and institutions—it’s not as objective as you’d think—really shaped a lot of how I approach what I want to be as a scientist.

A: You seem very focused on the future, and it seems you’ve thought a lot about your next steps. I was wondering if you have any concrete plans for after graduation, and where you’re thinking of going with all these interests.

BF: I just finished all my PhD applications officially as of today.

A: Oh my gosh, congratulations!

BF: I’m going specifically for PhDs in neuroscience because I feel like I’m a lot more suited to be in the laboratory and producing literature. I applied to a variety of places; I’m completely leaving it up to the admissions officers now.

A: You’re also a McNair fellow. I was hoping you could talk about what that fellowship is and how it’s impacted your experience at Wes.

BF: The McNair Scholars Program is for underrepresented students in the sciences, starting in their sophomore years, that gives funding to pursue laboratory experiences. There’s always an issue where professors can’t take students because of funding, but McNair offsets that by giving students their own funding. I think [that] McNair breaks down a lot of barriers for students that want to do science but are traditionally [neither] represented nor have the resources. It’s a very comprehensive program, not only do we get help for laboratory experiences, but we get help applying to graduate programs [and] seeing what careers there are for PhDs. I forgot to mention that McNair is ultimately trying to get underrepresented students to obtain PhDs and maintain impacts there through being in academia, working in industry, non-profits, and science education. It’s an ultimate goal of diversifying the workplace and institutions.

A: With all of your focus in the sciences, I’m curious about your involvement in so many arts organizations. What draws you to that, and when did your interest in the arts begin?

BF: From the culture I’ve grown up in, everyone’s pretty musical. Everyone knows how to sing. A lot of my family [members] are nurses; [they] don’t work in the arts [but] are always having random karaoke sessions. So I think music is really ingrained in my life. I’ve played the piano since I was four and I’ve played the violin since I was seven. I’ve quit both of those. I wanted to do [music] through acapella, through some musical theatre when I was an underclassman, and now more so I’m on dance teams because I connect to music that way as well. Although my focus is really on science as a career, music enriches my life. I feel that without some outlet, there’d be something missing… [FXT] is a very good place for me to relieve the stress of my day. While those practices are really hyper-focused, we’re also just messing around. I remember one time we had a 45-minute conversation about neoliberalism for no reason. Even though we’re all there because we want to dance, people from FXT come from all different backgrounds, and have so much to give to the FXT space.

A: What are you most proud of in your time at Wesleyan?

BF: One thing I’m most proud of myself [for] is being able to do all these things while being a college student. Some things like working were kind of out of necessity, but looking back at all the things I’ve successfully juggled, I feel like that’s what I’m most proud of in my Wesleyan experience.

A: Is there anything that I haven’t asked about that you’d like people to know about you?

BF: You asked a lot about being in STEM and being in FXT. I feel like most people also know me through being a Bon Appétit worker. I’ve worked at both [Pi and Weshop] since my freshman year.

A: What’s it like working there, and how do you manage your time while being involved in so many activities?

BF: Bon Appétit jobs pay decently. The hours are limited, but when you want to pick up more shifts there are always people asking to get their shift covered. It’s a good way to work without feeling overwhelmed but also getting enough of a wage… I wasn’t able to work [at Pi or Weshop] last semester, so that’s how I became a chemistry course assistant. I also started working on the Student Events Staff. In addition to that, I’ve been an Orientation Leader for sophomore, junior, and senior years. I also started working for Wesleyan’s “First Cardinals” program my junior year when [COVID-19] was really rampant. Those were other ways for me to not only make money, but also have a positive impact on the Wesleyan community. [First Cardinals] is a pretty recent program that started during the height of the pandemic, either spring or summer [of] 2020. It’s fairly new, but it’s going strong.

A: Were you part of shaping that program?

BF: I was part of the first class of mentors at a time when literally everyone was feeling isolated and the frosh had a hard time making friends. What’s been really helpful is that [through] this job, I get paid to connect with students, and students who definitely need help and don’t know what to expect when they come to a prestigious, white, institution like this.

A: It sounds like you definitely left a legacy for yourself in terms of helping students navigate new challenges, as well as being a role model. Do you feel like that’s what you’d like to be known for at Wes?

BF: Yeah, that’s what I’d like to be known for, more than being “hot and sexy” because I’m in FXT—leaving a legacy by helping so many students, especially in STEM, not give up on their dreams. The pre-requisite [STEM] classes are really hard; I hope that students are encouraged to continue pursuing STEM because of me, especially students who are underrepresented, first-generation, or low income.

This interview has been edited for length and clarity.

Chiara Naomi Kaufman can be reached at cnkaufman@wesleyan.edu.