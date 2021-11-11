Poems of Our Climate: REM Sleep

About the Column:
Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger '23.
REM Sleep
By Jalen Richardson ’25
Can you hear it?
When I’m alone serendipitous silence is always ephemeral
Why’s there so much violence entwined just in general?
My mind is an island: uncharted, perpetual
It’s relentless, can’t passover any thought since all my vices are visceral
Open it
My head’s filled with an empty space
Paint a picture
But then it’s gone with the wind; it’s been erased
So where’s my outlet?
I need to plug into my database
It’s not a waste
Even as I sit here and wither
I’ll deliver any thought that comes to my mind
For example: The crawl space is bigger
Cuz I put more problems in it like a safe in a bank
So cry me a river
And no I’m not bitter, but I’m also not better
Am I butter? Cuz I’m smooth sailing in saline
And if the water’s choppy you know it’s because I’m the cutter
I’ll slice another/ sentence.
About the Poet:
Hey, my name is Jalen Richardson ’25, and I enjoy using words in creative and meaningful ways. I also put Easter eggs in my writing, e.g. “Cuz I put more problems in it like a safe in a bank so cry me a river.” It is a vice of mine that I sometimes forgo clarity for rhyme schemes, but if the medium is measured through interpretation, perhaps I can’t be unclear anyway. Ironically, I don’t know much about poetry or poets. I just listen to music, as one does.