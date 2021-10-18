Ask the Argus: Emailing Professors and Eating in Middletown

Welcome to Ask The Argus, a column brought to you by the lovely Features section! Each week, we bring you the hottest advice from your wonderful, trusty, seasoned editors. Are you having trouble making friends? Is your relationship falling apart? Regretting your choice of major? Struggling with time management? Is bar night secretly less fun than all the seniors say it is? Don’t fret: we’ve been there and are here to help.

How do I email a professor? Are there any things I should or should not include?

There are a variety of reasons why you might need to email a professor: you need an extension on an assignment, you can’t make their office hours and want to schedule an appointment, you can’t find the reading on Moodle, you are hungover and can’t make it to class, or you just want to say hi and introduce yourself. Each email will obviously look different, but it’s good to be consistently polite and kind in your emails. Some professors will tell you it’s okay to call them by their first name; others will be offended if you use anything but “Professor [insert last name].” If your professor didn’t mention a preference, err on the side of caution and address them using the aforementioned formula. Keep exclamation points to a minimum: one, or two as a maximum, per email is probably appropriate.

Before you dive into asking whatever question you need answered, it is always nice to include a little, “I hope your week is off to a good start!” or “I hope you are staying healthy” at the beginning of your email. If you’re feeling bold, maybe insert a “I hope this email finds you well.” Also, a “thank you” or a “I look forward to hearing from you soon” at the end of the email will never go unappreciated.

If you’re asking for an extension, be tactful with how you phrase the question. Saying, “I will not have the time to give this assignment the attention it deserves,” is better than saying, “I might not be able to complete this because I have too many things to do today.” If you want to be specific as to why you’re asking for an extension, that is okay, but you don’t need to.

If possible, drop by their office hours instead of sending an email! It’s a way more personable and productive way to spend time with your professor, and they’ll be grateful that you are invested in getting to know them and doing well in their course. If you play your cards right, dropping in for office hours or scheduling extra appointments can help build up a professional relationship with the professor, allowing you to get into more of their classes, try out research opportunities, and/or ensure that they’ll write you a scintillating letter of recommendation.

What are hidden restaurant gems in Middletown?

While the food scene at Middletown is not as diverse as New York City, there are indeed some hidden gems. Once you identify good places to eat in Middletown, it’s hard to resist going into town for every meal. There are a wide variety of delicious options on Main Street and beyond. Here are our best suggestions.

Krust Pizza Bar – Everyone (rightly) knows and loves Mondo, but less well-known is another pizza place on Main Street, all the way at the end near O’Rourke’s. Krust is—no exaggeration—some of the best pizza you’ll ever have, replete with charred crusts and delectable toppings. It’s good for takeout, but a night out there is also a lovely experience. Take friends or a date and admire the dark, warm lighting and cozy feel.

Perk on Main – If you are ever in the mood for really good coffee, perfectly assembled sandwiches, and deliciously delectable crepes, we would highly recommend a stop to Perk on Main. It is in the same building as Pokémoto, which happens to be another hidden gem, so that’s always a good sign. If you need yet another reason to go, Perk on Main is very close to campus!

Mikado – This place is underground, both literally and figuratively. Although it’s known for its sushi, one of the best items on the menu is undoubtedly the pineapple shrimp fried rice. If you eat in, it’s served in a real pineapple and nothing is classier than that.

Athenian – Equally as delicious in the early morning as it is late at night, Athenian is a prime location on Washington Street, replete with mirrored walls and a retro vibe. If you’re looking for literally any food you could possibly find on a menu, Athenian is the place to go.

Klekolo – If you’re looking for coffee and some ambiance at all hours of the day, Klekolo is the place to go. Open from 6:30–10:30 Monday–Thursday, and open even later on the weekend, it’s the perfect place to grind out that midterm essay that’s due tomorrow morning with the help of tons of delectable coffee drinks.

Udupi Bhavan – This vegetarian Indian spot is just a short ride from campus and sells some of the most enormous and delicious dosas you will ever taste. They also have a wide selection of appetizers and curries, and be sure to grab a homemade mango lassi from the fridge to go with your meal.

To submit a question to Ask The Argus, click here.