Ask the Argus: Emailing Professors and Eating in Middletown

Welcome to Ask The Argus, a column brought to you by the lovely Features section! Each week, we bring you the hottest advice from your wonderful, trusty, seasoned editors. Are you having trouble making friends? Is your relationship falling apart? Regretting your choice of major? Struggling with time management? Is bar night secretly less fun than all the seniors say it is? Don’t fret: we’ve been there and are here to help.
How do I email a professor? Are there any things I should or should not include?
There are a variety of reasons why you might need to email a professor: you need an extension on an assignment, you can’t make their office hours and want to schedule an appointment, you can’t find the reading on Moodle, you are hungover and can’t make it to class, or you just want to say hi and introduce yourself. Each email will obviously look different, but it’s good to be consistently polite and kind in your emails. Some professors will tell you it’s okay to call them by their first name; others will be offended if you use anything but “Professor [insert last name].” If your professor didn’t mention a preference, err on the side of caution and address them using the aforementioned formula. Keep exclamation points to a minimum: one, or two as a maximum, per email is probably appropriate.
Before you dive into asking whatever question you need answered, it is always nice to include a little, “I hope your week is off to a good start!” or “I hope you are staying healthy” at the beginning of your email. If you’re feeling bold, maybe insert a “I hope this email finds you well.” Also, a “thank you” or a “I look forward to hearing from you soon” at the end of the email will never go unappreciated.
If you’re asking for an extension, be tactful with how you phrase the question. Saying, “I will not have the time to give this assignment the attention it deserves,” is better than saying, “I might not be able to complete this because I have too many things to do today.” If you want to be specific as to why you’re asking for an extension, that is okay, but you don’t need to.
If possible, drop by their office hours instead of sending an email! It’s a way more personable and productive way to spend time with your professor, and they’ll be grateful that you are invested in getting to know them and doing well in their course. If you play your cards right, dropping in for office hours or scheduling extra appointments can help build up a professional relationship with the professor, allowing you to get into more of their classes, try out research opportunities, and/or ensure that they’ll write you a scintillating letter of recommendation.
What are hidden restaurant gems in Middletown?
While the food scene at Middletown is not as diverse as New York City, there are indeed some hidden gems. Once you identify good places to eat in Middletown, it’s hard to resist going into town for every meal. There are a wide variety of delicious options on Main Street and beyond. Here are our best suggestions.
