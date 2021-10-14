Poems of Our Climate: Where I Go When I Go to Walgreens

, by Emily Hollander, Contributing Writer

c/o Leo Egger

c/o Leo Egger

About the column:

Poems of our Climate is a weekly poetry column run by Oliver Egger ’23. Oliver Egger also runs the literary magazine group Route 9, which is currently accepting submissions for its poetry zine, The Lavender. If you would like to submit poetry to The Lavender go to tinyurl.com/wespoetry.  Submissions end for the first issue on the 12th. If you are interested in having your poem featured in this column please email your work directly to oegger@wesleyan.edu.

Where I Go When I Go to Walgreens

By Emily Hollander ’23

 

I have today.

At least –

I may not be here

Tomorrow.

I fear, I know

I will disappear –

Like that man

Who drifted off,

Woke to find

His yellow floaty

Among the silver

Blue backs of fish,

Milky skin

Burnt to a crisp –

The laughingstock

Of all perch and porgy.

This is to say –

As I step out the door

I am cast out to sea

Far, far out of reach

Of anything that stands

On two feet.

This is to say –

To pull up my jeans,

To brush my teeth,

Is to surmount

Formidable risk.

That to live one day

Is to stand alone,

In an alleyway.

This is to say –

I will follow that

Small white rabbit,

And never find

My way back –

Turning, tunneling,

Turning again.

I will forget

To stop running,

Go around the planet

Five times over

Before I stop

To rest.

At least –

I have today.

I close my eyes,

Wipe my forehead

With a sigh,

Put away that

Eternal loneliness

For the clear blue sky.

About the Poet:
Emily Hollander is a junior majoring in English and Environmental Studies in addition to competing on varsity Cross Country and Track & Field. When she is not running or writing, she enjoys painting, hiking, and farming at Long Lane.

Twitter