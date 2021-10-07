The Argus Autumn Anthems

As we move into fall, aesthetics are changing. Sweaters get thicker, boots come out, and warm pumpkin & apple drinks seem more appetizing. And, much like the leaves, our playlists change. So we asked our newsroom—what music will be accompanying you into this new season?

Hannah Docter-Loeb, Editor-in-Chief

While I don’t have any autumn-specific music, I still find myself listening to Lorde’s album Solar Power on repeat. I also listen to my Billy Joel playlist at least once a week and have no plans of stopping anytime soon.

Oliver Cope, Features Editor

I have been listening to a suspicious amount of Amy Winehouse, Linda Ronstadt, and Paul Simon…. so nothing super out of the ordinary for me. A friend just got me into Remi Wolf recently, though, and I’d highly recommend her if you’re looking for autumn vibes.

Oscar Kim Bauman, Arts & Culture Editor

I’ve had a couple of recent synthpop albums in heavy rotation lately: Screen Violence by Chvrches and Nurture by Porter Robinson. Honestly, I like these artists regardless of season, but something about their blend of energy and melancholy, their organic and electronic instrumentation, feels appropriate for fall since it’s a sort of transition season between summer and winter.

Emma Smith, Editor-in-Chief

I have had Snail Mail’s recent single “Valentine” (a prelude to the band’s forthcoming album of the same name) on loop, in addition to the re-release of “fue mejor” by Kali Uchis, which features SZA singing in Spanish. I’m not sure that there is necessarily a narrative thread between these two tracks, but they’ve been hitting the (moody, melancholic) spot lately.

Rachel Wachman, News Editor

Taylor Swift’s album Red is all I listen to in the fall. This fall will be extra amazing with the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). I don’t know about you, but I can’t wait for the 10-minute version of my favorite song, “All Too Well.”

Talia Zitner, Arts & Culture Editor

Laugh all you want, but Drake’s new album goes hard. My personal favorites include, “TSU,” “N 2 Deep,” “Way 2 Sexy,” and “Girls Want Girls.” The only song off of Donda (Kanye’s newest album) that I can tolerate right now is “Hurricane.”

Phoebe Robinson, Copy Editor

For some reason, autumn always gives me indie-folk-alt-adjacent vibes. Maybe it’s just because the album art for The Sunset Tree and Helplessness Blues are the same colors as the leaves incrementally changing from green to yellow, but my “recently listened to” these days is heavy on Fleet Foxes’ “Oliver James” and The Mountain Goats’ “Dance Music.”

Sofia Sarak, Contributing Writer

Recently I have been making a playlist for every month, and I have to say my October collection is coming along very well. I’m a big proponent of chill alternative and soft rock music year-round, but I feel like it is especially fitting during this crisp and cozy time. While my playlist has various songs from bands like Wallows, The Strokes, and Fitz and the Tantrums, I was recently reminded of “Take a Walk” by Passion Pit, and I think that’s going to become my #1 song of the season.