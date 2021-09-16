700 Days Later, Women’s Soccer Establishes Early Dominance

Almost 700 days since the last time they took the field for a competitive game, the women’s soccer team returned to action last week to win their first two games of the season over Keene State College and Middlebury College.

In the game against Keene State, the Cardinals won by a score of 7–0, with six of those goals in the first half. Six different players scored: Caroline Simpson ’23, Dani Milovanov ’23, Andrea Chiappetti ’24, Audrey Lavey ’23, Gianna Argento ’21 MA ’22, and Lina Rodriguez ’24 all found the back of the net. The seventh goal was an own goal. As a team, the Cards outshot Keane State 22–3 for the game; goalie Sarah Hammond ’22 only had to make two saves for the win.

Following their opening victory, the Red and Black headed up to Middlebury for their first NESCAC game of the season, where they were able to defeat the 11th-ranked Panthers by a score of 2–0. Katie O’Connell ’25 opened the scoring for the Cards in the first half, recording her first career goal on a penalty kick in the 23rd minute of the game. Wesleyan doubled its lead just seven minutes later with a first career goal for Saige Rovero ’24. Rovero caught a piece of a deflection following a shot attempt by Melissa Wilhelm ’22 and found the back of the net. This score stood for the rest of the game, as the Cardinals were able to close out the 2–0 victory. On the stat sheet, the shots were pretty even throughout the game for both sides. The Cards were outshot 13–11, but the combination of stifling defense and Hammond’s goaltending—four saves—was enough to keep Middlebury off the board. The victory over the Panthers was just Wesleyan’s second since 1995, and the win vaulted the Cards to 18th in the country in the latest national rankings, which is their highest ranking in team history.

Across the two games, forward and midfielder Grace Devanny ’23 has been pleased with the team’s performance.

“The team has looked really strong over the past few games,” Devanny said. “Everyone is really excited to be back playing regular-season games, so the energy is high.”

Devanny also stressed the importance of strong performances early on.

“I think starting off strong really increased our confidence going forward in the season,” Devanny said. “We just have to continue to prepare and work hard every practice and game.”

In the win over the ranked Panthers, Lavey highlighted the team’s motivation and balanced performance on the field.

“I think one thing that was key to our victory at Middlebury was the way we adjusted to defend their unique formation, yet still play to our strengths in the wide areas,” Lavey said. “The fact that we were able to shut them down in the midfield and play the way we usually do certainly threw them for a loop. On top of that, we stepped onto the field firing for a win, for the chance to beat a ranked team, and for revenge for our 2019 season, which ended on that same field.”

Midfielder Andi Wiley ’22 added that the preparation in practice was key in the victory.

“We worked a lot on the midfield and how to defend against Middlebury’s box midfield formation and we executed our goal of attacking the width and quick transitions,” Wiley said.

Next up, the Cards head on the road to take on Williams College on Saturday afternoon. The last time the two teams faced off in 2019, the Cardinals beat the Ephs for the first time in 37 years. Heading into the first Little Three matchup of the season, Lavey said remaining focused and playing consistent soccer will be crucial to their success against the Ephs.

“Going into Williams this Saturday, it will be important that we come off our Middlebury win with confidence and energy, but not let that get to our heads and underestimate Williams,” Lavey said. “We know that it’s always a very competitive match, and as our first Little Three game of the season, we have to come out ready to fight and scrap. That being said, I think it will also be key to play our game no matter how the game is going or what the score is because that is where we find success.”

