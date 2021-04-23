We Love Them, We Hate Them: The Era of The Influencer

On March 18, Kylie Jenner shared an Instagram post with her 222 million followers, urging readers to donate to a GoFundMe page dedicated to Samuel Rada. The makeup artist had undergone major surgery costing upwards of $10,000, after being involved in a serious car accident.

In the post, the youngest of the Jenner sisters said, “May God watch over you and protect you @makeupbysamuel. Everyone takes a moment to say a prayer for Sam who got into an accident this past weekend. And swipe up to visit his families [sic] go fund me.” Jenner proceeded to donate $5000 to the site. Within hours of the post gracing our social media feeds, numerous comments, intense backlash, and acute criticism ensued as the reality star found herself at the heart of yet another online controversy.

But why were so many users compelled to take to their keyboards and publicly shame the 23-year old self-made billionaire? Keep in mind that billionaire is the operative word here. Indeed, Forbes named Jenner the highest-earning celebrity of 2020, and her net worth has been estimated to stand at $900 million. It was even noted that the beauty mogul makes a staggering $19,000 each hour. People weren’t necessarily angry that Jenner had used her platform to highlight Rauda’s situation. They were angry that she hadn’t done more to help him—despite being in the position to do so—and instead was seeking the help of her fans, fans who most likely hadn’t accumulated anywhere near Jenner’s level of wealth and were coping with the financial hardships brought on by the pandemic. The fact that only half of the $10,000 target was gifted by Jenner sparked outrage among many of her followers who struggled to make sense of her actions. In one tweet that has gone on to reach 38,000 retweets, Charlotte Clymer claimed that “Folks are defending Kylie Jenner by pointing out she donated $5,000 to her makeup artist’s medical GoFundMe. Her net worth is $900M. So, that’s 0.000006% of her net worth.” Clymer and many others would agree that the influencer, the businesswoman, the billionaire, had proven her critics right and disappointed her fans, by exhibiting a blatant lack of altruism and having what many saw as the audacity to call upon ordinary people—the non-billionaire type—to dig out their pockets.

Jenner hasn’t been the first influencer to face criticism, and she certainly won’t be the last. If anything, that’s what being an influencer is all about: it’s about the attention, the fame, and the interest people take in your life and arguably your every action. These individuals have chosen to live under constant scrutiny, perhaps in exchange for the multitude of benefits, it appears to bring them. Their high-flying, fast-paced, and excessively lavish lifestyles reflect an idealized version of the lives many of us wish we had. I make a living by working at my university. They make a living by harnessing the power of the Internet. I go into town to run errands or window shops. They go into town for a book signing, a makeup line launch or to make a public appearance. I go on holiday to an AirBnb in Wales. They travel in a private plane and spend two weeks at a five-star island resort. Indeed, every aspect of their lives can be seen as an exaggeration, an upgrade even, of our own. However, the fact is, these celebrities begin as “normal people”; the point at which they become different to us, better than us perhaps, is the point at which we start holding them to separate and notably higher moral standards. As their success, their wealth, and their platform grows, our expectations of them rise accordingly. We expect influencers to use their positions responsibly. We expect influencers to act as role models to the young boys and the teenage girls aspiring to be like them. We expect influencers to do good, whether that is through speaking out on important issues, becoming involved in charitable causes or urging their fans to do the same. These expectations have of course been heightened by the pandemic, as we have all been encouraged to show consideration and empathy for others like never before.

It follows, then, that what we don’t expect is for Kylie Jenner, someone who enjoys a life of extreme privilege, to call upon her followers to contribute to a fundraising campaign. Similarly, we don’t expect influencers, during this unprecedented time, to be flying across the world and relaxing in luxury destinations. Love Island UK’s Molly Mae and fitness influencer Sheridan Mordew are among those who have been condemned for enjoying extravagant vacations abroad whilst key workers have fought to combat the virus, economies have collapsed and countless lives have been lost. Actions like this not only depict influencers as worryingly oblivious to the real world around them; they also suggest that these stars place themselves on a pedestal, one that is above and exempt from the standards to which everyone else is held.

Of course, we will take to social media, we will compose tweets that bluntly expose their behavior, and we will even put pressure on them to make public apologies. But, at the end of the day, we’ll also carry on with liking their posts, subscribing to their channels, and buying their products. In other words, we’ll play a part in building that pedestal. The problem isn’t necessarily that we give them a free moral pass or that we continue to sustain their fame. It’s that somehow we equate their higher status with higher moral standards. We assume that because they have more of everything that we don’t, they will, by default, do the right thing. Indeed, we assume that Jenner would have donated the full amount because she has the means to do so. We assume that influencers would have postponed their holidays to Dubai because it wouldn’t be their only holiday this year. We assume that their seemingly perfect lives also make them perfect people in every sense of the word. People need to realize that being an influencer doesn’t make you any bit more a model citizen than the next person nor does it excuse your actions from being questioned or challenged. They are people. People, who like the rest of us are capable of making moral blunders but also capable of achieving truly amazing things and in turn inspiring others. With this in mind, maybe we should all look closer to home for a role model, one that might be a better, more valuable, and indeed more realistic one.

