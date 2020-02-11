Cinefiles 2/12-2/15

Our Contemporary Israeli Film Series continues this Wednesday with “God of the Piano,” the story of a mother’s expectations for her son. Then, love is in the air with three films depicting three very different relationships. First, we bring you “Medicine for Melancholy,” the acclaimed Moonlight director’s first feature, which takes us through 24 hours in the lives of two young San Franciscans after a one-night stand. Next, celebrate Valentine’s Day by taking your special someone to “Moulin Rouge!” a magical musical love story between a courtesan and a poor writer. Finally, revisit an old classic with “Roman Holiday,” the fairytale romance of a European princess and a handsome American journalist led by the enchanting Audrey Hepburn.

“God of the Piano”

Wednesday, February 12th. 8pm. Free.

2019. Israel. Dir: Italy Tal. With Naama Preis, Andy Levi. 80 min.

Never able to reach her father’s exacting musical standards, Anat’s only hope rests on her unborn son. But when the baby is born deaf, she resorts to extreme measures to ensure that her child will be the composer her father always wanted—and yet a deeper reckoning looms between father and daughter.

“Medicine for Melancholy”

Thursday, February 13th. 8pm. Free.

2008. USA. Dir: Barry Jenkins. With Tracey Heggins, Wyatt Cenac. 88 min.

Following a one-night stand, a romance blossoms between two millennials, despite one’s pre-existing relationship. Brimming with a unique visual style, the Moonlight auteur’s debut feature addresses topics of race, gentrification and assimilation into white hipster culture.

“Moulin Rouge!”

Friday, February 14th. 8pm. $5.

2001. USA. Dir: Baz Luhrmann. With Ewan McGregor, Nicole Kidman. 127 min.

This Valentine’s Day, enter the world of the bewitching Moulin Rouge, where a penniless writer falls for the star courtesan under the jealous eyes of the duke. The soundtrack blends iconic songs, from Bowie to the Beatles, in this vibrant musical that celebrates truth, freedom, and—above all—love.

“Roman Holiday”

Saturday, February 15th. 8pm. Free.

1953. USA. Dir: William Wyler. With Audrey Hepburn, Gregory Peck. 118 min.

Hepburn’s European princess, fed up with royal obligations, escapes her handlers one night and finds her way to a handsome American journalist. The two cavort around Rome in a carefree fairytale filled with fashion and romance and all the other fun things that your one friend who went abroad won’t shut up about.