Cinefiles 11/20–11/23

It’s a big week here at the film series, with a Special Preview Screening to kick things off! We can’t say exactly what that secret movie will be, but we can say it’s sure to be a gem, which is a pretty big hint. Think you already know? Come on down to the Goldsmith Family Cinema on Wednesday to find out for sure. You can brag to your friends and family about the cool perks of going to Wes and write those Letterboxd reviews before the film even hits theaters.

And don’t miss out on the rest of the week either. On Thursday, catch the romantic sports drama “Love and Basketball” projected on 35mm, and join us on Friday for Ridley Scott’s 1982 classic “Blade Runner” set in a futuristic 2019. Saturday, we bring you “Alice in the Cities,” a character-driven odyssey of unlikely friendship.

Special Preview Screening

USA.

Wednesday, Nov. 20. 8 p.m. Free.

Shhhh…

It’s a secret!

“Love and Basketball”

2000. USA. Dir: Gina Prince-Bythewood. With Sanaa Lathan, Omar Epps. 124 min.

Thursday, Nov. 21. 8 p.m. Free.

Ballers and childhood friends grow up sharing the same goal: to play pro hoops. Across four “quarters” spanning two decades, the pair face obstacles on and off the court that test their dreams and relationship. This dynamic portrait of passion challenges gender roles while putting a big-hearted spin on the sports genre.

“Blade Runner”

1982. USA. Dir: Ridley Scott. With Harrison Ford, Rutger Hauer. 117 min.

Friday, Nov. 22. 8 p.m. $5.

Scott’s cyberpunk artwork binds together sci-fi, horror, and film noir, plunging us into the far-off dystopian future of 2019. An android hunter gets existential as his dangerous quarries make him ponder life and consciousness. “All those moments will be lost in time, like tears in rain.” But this movie won’t.

CW: Violence

“Alice in the Cities”

1974. Germany. Dir: Wim Wenders. With Yella Rottländer. 113 min.

Saturday, Nov. 23. 8 p.m. Free.

Wenders draws us in once again with this touching road film about an aloof photographer helping a young girl search for her grandmother after her mom disappears. As they travel the breathtaking landscape of 1970s West Germany, this lovable pair of lost souls find something quite special together.