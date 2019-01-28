Wrestling Avenged Against Springfield in First Match of the Semester

It is fair to say that the Cardinal wrestling team has not been receiving their best results over the course of the winter. While some dominating victories are worth mentioning, they have also fallen to a hand of old rivals in many humble defeats.

The NEWA Dual Championships on Sunday, Jan. 20 posed mixed results for the Red and Black. Despite a 39-9 sweep over in-state neighbor Trinity, the Cardinals had some bitter luck on the day of the NEWA Dual Championships. Not only did they drop the first match against Springfield with only two points to level, they were also eventually edged out by Castleton, 24-23, in the match advancing to the fifth-place of the championship.

Without much hassle, the Cardinals took over the night from the start as they claimed the first two matches to lead by six points. Zack Murillo ’19 set up the momentum by winning the first and a strenuous OT bout with a 3-1 sudden-victory decision over Nicholas DeRosa. Tristan Stetson ’20 followed that up with an impressive 4-3 win over the second-ranked 133-pound wrestler in New England, Ian Tolotti. When the Pride took 141 by sudden-victory decision to cut the deficit, senior captain Shane Ross ’19 stepped up to win the second-consecutive OT match with a 9-7 SV decision, leading the team to take two more matches at 157 and 165. Trailing 18-3, Springfield rallied with back-to-back decisions at 174 and 184 to get within eight with two matches to go. However, that was their last effort. As Simon Chee delivered a technical fall in 4:31 at 197, the Cardinals sealed the victory.

The Dirty Birds maintained a record of 3-5 at the end of the winter break campaign and were eager to set their record straight at Springfield College after returning to campus.

The Wesleyan wrestlers triumphantly announced their return as they beat Springfield in a ding-dong battle of 23-15: a sweet revenge for the 17-15 defeat they suffered six days earlier. Remarkably, the Pride’s efforts to defend their senior night made the match feature as many as four bouts that were decided in overtime, with both teams each claiming two. With this crucial victory, Wesleyan improved to 4-5 overall in dual matches this season, while Springfield’s standing is now 9-6.

While some may question the lasting power of Wesleyan’s recent form, it is important to understand that the team has already gone far beyond fans’ expectation so far. As mentioned in the Argus’s last coverage of the team, much has happened since the departure of two All-Americans, Isaiah Bellamy ’18 and Devon Carrillo ’17 GR ’18, as well as the two other senior members.

In an interview with Wesleyan athletics, Head Coach Drew Black revealed the challenges and changes that have been with the team since last summer. Perhaps the most evident change is that the team has shifted its strategic focus from higher bouts to lower weights. Because there will no longer be “guaranteed” points from high weight brackets, the reshuffle of the focus has motivated everyone in the team to step up for the team in duals. Judging from the team’s fall campaign, it is astonishing how it has coped with intense difficulties and adjusted so quickly in only a few months. With a talented pool of newcomers and the experience of junior members, Wesleyan’s roster and lineups have become more balanced than any other time in recent years, not to mention the four seniors at 125, 133, 141 and 149 who have become anchors for Wesleyan.

“This past fall has been one of our best falls ever in terms of the team culture,” Coach Black remarked. “Moreover, the former All-American Carrillo has also played a role in the team’s adjustment.”

Last fall, the recent graduate remained on campus as the assistant coach, and his work has been exceptional, because, as Coach Black said, “just having him around exudes a lot of confidence.”

With only four events remaining on their fixture, February will be a crucial month for the Wesleyan wrestlers. While individuals are striving to improve their records, the team is looking look to continue its streak of three straight consecutive winning seasons and build up the momentum on the road to Roanoke, Va. for the National Championships.

Henry Yang can be reached at hyang01@wesleyan.edu.