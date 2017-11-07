How to Get Rid of Your Jack-o-Lantern

If you’re like any other human on this planet, you’re probably sick of hearing about all the pumpkin-themed foods that you can eat during the fall. Or maybe you’re one of those people who enjoy the pumpkin hype. Walk into any supermarket and everything is plastered with “pumpkin spice.” There’s pumpkin spice cream cheese, pumpkin spice coffee creamer, even pumpkin spice chocolate. Well, everyone, I have another pumpkin-themed recipe for you today, but I promise that this is one worth making.

When I was in middle and high school, there was only one thing that got me through the month of October: my mom’s chocolate chip pumpkin bread. My mom used to make it for me for a surprise after school. It was always the highlight of my week. We would always bring it to my soccer games in middle school so that my whole team could have it as a post-game treat. Not to brag, but I was definitely the most popular girl on the soccer team because of this pumpkin bread. It makes for the perfect meal or snack anytime. Eat it for breakfast on the go, heat it up and top it with some ice cream for dessert, or pop it in the toaster with some peanut butter on top for a quick lunch. It comes out sweet, a little spicy, and is so chewy and full of flavor. Every time you take a bite, it’s like you’re tasting a little piece of fall. It’s super easy to make and takes less than an hour to cook. It’s sure to be a hit with everyone and anyone!

Ingredients:

1 egg

1 cup pumpkin puree (you can also use the pumpkin butter from Trader Joe’s—we tried that once and it turned out super delicious)

1/2 cup packed light brown sugar

1/4 cup granulated sugar

1/4 cup canola oil

1/4 cup sour cream

1 tablespoon mild-flavored molasses

2 teaspoons vanilla extract

2 teaspoons cinnamon

1 1/2 cups all-purpose flour

1/2 teaspoon baking powder

1/2 teaspoon baking soda

1/4 teaspoon salt

1 cup semi-sweet chocolate chips

Cooking Instructions:

Start by preheating your oven to 350ºF. Then, grab a 9×5-inch loaf pan and spray it with cooking spray.

Take a large bowl and whisk together the egg, pumpkin puree, light brown sugar, granulated sugar, canola oil, sour cream, mild molasses, vanilla extract, cinnamon, and all-purpose flour together.

Then add the flour, baking soda, baking powder, and salt and stir until everything is combined.

Add the chocolate chips (the best part).

Pour the batter into the pan and pop it in the oven. Bake it for about 50-55 minutes, until the top is golden. To make sure it’s cooked all the way, stick a toothpick in the loaf. If you pull out the toothpick and there’s batter on it, it needs to cook for longer. The toothpick should come out clean.

Cool the loaf for about 15 minutes, and you’re ready to serve it!

I assure you that this pumpkin bread will come out so well that even the most bitter of pumpkin spice haters will love it. You’ll be baking more loaves in no time.

