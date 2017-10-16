Written in the Stars: Oct. 17

Hey Argus Readers! It’s Brighten and Jessica, your Horoscope Hotties, back for another edition of Written in the Stars. As Halloween gets closer, we’re here to make sure that you don’t get spooked by the twists and turns the stars are bringing these next two weeks. As always, let us know if these predictions pan out! Complaints, inaccuracies, and witches’ curses can be cast against us via seance (half-moons only, 11:45 to 11:48 p.m.) Compliments and costume ideas can be directed to our University emails ;)

Libra (September 24 – October 23)

Your season comes to a dramatic close in the next two weeks. The new moon on the 19th is in your sign, so if you’ve been thinking of making a major change, that’s the time. Make sure to plan wisely before taking the leap, as the ruling planet Venus clashes with Pluto on the 27th. Pluto, the planet of mystery and inner turmoil, has a tendency to cause self-doubt. Don’t let these bad vibes get the best of you!

Scorpio (October 24 – November 22)

As your season approaches, try to make time for yourself! Mercury enters Scorpio on the 17th, clearing out any writer’s block or negative energy that may have been plaguing you this past week. The co-ruling planet Pluto also has some good vibes to send your way as your season begins. On the 27th, Pluto will oppose Venus on the one hand and connect with Mercury on the other. While Mercury’s vibes may make you want to start drama, let dreamy Venus help you focus on self-love and self-care.

Sagittarius (November 23 – December 21)

You may be feeling restless, Sagittarius, but hold on! The new moon on Oct. 19 will help usher in the change you might be seeking. Jupiter will also be making some smooth connections with Mercury and the sun on the 18th and 26th respectively. Take this as a sign to vent to a friend to get out some of that restless energy. As the traveler sign, you might be finding it hard to stay still both physically and emotionally this month. Good thing fall break is around the corner, right?

Capricorn (December 22 – January 20)

If you feel lost and confused, Capricorn, blame the stars. Stubborn Saturn, your ruling planet, is standing alone until Oct. 24. Even then, Saturn will be connecting with the moon, making you more emotional than usual. If these next two weeks makes you want to crawl into bed and watch Netflix, do it! This astrological chaos and confusion have only been adding to your midterm stress. You deserve a break.

Aquarius (January 21 – February 19)

Prepare for a total shakeup on the 19th. Not only will the full moon usher in new beginnings, but ruling planet Uranus will clash with both Mercury and the sun. As the planet of communication, Mercury will unearth some major, even life-changing, information. But because Uranus is full of surprises, it will be impossible to know what might be coming until it happens. Brace yourself!

Pisces (February 20 – March 20)

Don’t doubt yourself, Pisces. You may be feeling inadequate as fellow water sign Scorpio has been getting all the celestial attention, but use this opportunity to hype yourself up before the stars can tear you down! The new moon on the 19th will be the blank slate you need to renew faith in yourself. And as the month closes, Neptune links up with Mercury on the 24th, giving you a channel to exude your newfound confidence.

Aries (March 21 – April 20)

Times are a-changin’, Aries! The new moon on the 19th is shaking up energy in your sign and causing you to rethink some of your academic habits and routines. Take an opportunity this month to approach a job, health routine, or assignment in a new way. You’re an innovative individual—give your creativity a chance to be rewarded. On a romantic note, preempt Mars’ crossing with Venus on Oct. 22 by talking to your crush this week! Fall break might shake things up unfavorably if you insist on staying quiet…

Taurus (April 21 – May 21)

Head in the clouds, Taurus? Don’t worry if you’ve been feeling a little out of it lately—the sun moves into Scorpio on the 23rd, ushering in a six-month energizing period of efficiency and productivity. If you’re thinking about kicking a bad habit or changing up your fitness regime, fall break is the time to do it. While the 19th’s new moon is blessing your sign with extra energy, its cheeky opposition with volatile Uranus might also cause you to overreact and do something you won’t be able to take back.

Gemini (May 22 – June 21)

The weather outside might be cooling down, Gemini, but your romantic life is going to sizzle this month. Take the opportunity on the 19th to wear your heart on your sleeve. The new moon’s allure and mystique are framed perfectly to help you out if you’re hoping to make romantic advances. Don’t let this flattering cosmic energy go to waste, either—if you have a professional or career pitch, make it this month. You’re riding an image-high this month, Gemini, so get your game face on and be seen!

Cancer (June 22 – July 22)

Feeling prickly, Cancer? Take some time this week to think about some goals you’d like to achieve over fall break and then make them happen. You’ll be much happier during the time off if you have a clear list of goals, as the sun’s opposition with Uranus could prompt some family friction if your energy isn’t more constructively directed. On the 28th, the sun and Jupiter will pass each other, emboldening your expressive potential and igniting your creative genius. Lean into this inspiration and come back to school reenergized!



Leo (July 23 – August 22)

If you’ve got something to say, Leo, say it now! The sun is in Libra until the 23rd, giving you the urge to express your opinions and make new social connections. Is there something you feel strongly about on the social justice scene, or a political cause you feel strongly about? Now is the time to talk about it! This week might also catch you feeling a little sentimental, Leo, and that’s okay. Is there someone you’d like to get to know better before the break starts? Let them know! You might be pleasantly surprised.

Virgo (August 23 – September 23)

It’s time to shake up your routine, Virgo. The new moon on the 19th will bring a revitalizing dose of creative energy to your sign. Start a new diet or fitness routine, crack open a new book, or focus on a creative writing project. Take time over the break to cultivate your artistic interests and potential. The Aries full moon at the end of this week might also prompt some big questions in your romantic and sexual life. You might be presented with an ultimatum before fall break begins. So what’ll it be, Virgo? Are you in or are you out?

